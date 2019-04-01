Vanderpump Cocktail Garden Officially Debuts at Caesars Palace

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8479653-caesars-palace-vanderpump-cocktail-garden/

Vanderpump was joined by some of her famous friends for a star-studded opening, including Camille Grammer, Lance Bass and the cast of "Vanderpump Rules." In true Vanderpump-fashion, Caesars Palace's iconic fountains were turned pink and all of the resort's signature roman statues were adorned with pink roses in homage to the newest member of the Caesars Palace family.

It is such an honor that Caesars Palace asked us to partner with them on this venture- we were thrilled to become part of the Caesars Family," said Lisa Vanderpump. "We have created a unique, decadent space with a majestic feel where guests can relax in a sexy garden oasis. From the design and ambiance (featuring the incredible Nick Alain lighting, fixtures and furniture) to the selection of light bites and cocktails, I am proud of what we created and hope everyone will enjoy the experience as much as we do!"

With design inspiration from Vanderpump, husband Ken Todd, and designer Nick Alain, the stunning space welcomes guests with an indoor patio featuring an al fresco-style garden with 16-ft. olive trees and romantic lighting fixtures. The romance continues as the lounge inside elegantly fuses natural elements with industrial décor, including Lisa's signature feminine touch with contrasting masculine details. With plush seating throughout, and a space that transports guests into a decadent destination, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden is perfect for a casual gathering or big night out.

Vanderpump Cocktail Garden focuses on innovative craft cocktails including The Checkmate Bitch (Stoli hot vodka, Chacho jalapeno vodka, fresh pineapple, grapefruit liqueur, vanilla citrus, angostura bitters and pink peppercorns), Please Her, Caesar! (Vanderpump vodka, Rosé Champagne, blackberry, elderflower, lemon, aquafaba), and Matcha Matcha Man Vanderpump vodka, matcha, fresh mint, lemon, ginger liqueur, aquafaba). Favorites are sure to include the English Pimms Cup and the stunningly purple Giggy Tonic. Don't forget to end the night on a high note with a cocktail from the 'Naughty Nightcaps' portion of the menu.

Along with a diverse selection of beverages, the lounge also offers guests small bites, shareable plates and Instagram-worthy desserts. On the savory end, menu highlights include Ahi Tuna Tartare in Plantain Tacos (chili ginger citrus glaze, avocado, crispy capers), Grilled Cheese Tasting (whipped Brie & Gruyere, naan, thyme, Asian pear, rosemary ham), Roasted Red & Golden Beets with Goat Cheese, Lobster & Avocado Naan Flatbread and Provencal Phyllo Cigars (wild mushroom and walnut / sausage ham, and peppadew, green goddess crème fraîche). For those with a sweet tooth, you can't miss the Vanderpump Rosé Cake for Two (Rosé infused sponge cake, strawberry buttercream).

"We are incredibly proud to see this project and partnership with Lisa Vanderpump come to life," said Gary Selesner, regional president of Caesars Palace. "Vanderpump and her team together with our team have created an exceptional space that perfectly brings together the Los Angeles flair with the extravagance of the Strip, and we know it will quickly become a favorite of our guests."

Vanderpump joins Caesars Palace's eclectic lineup of celebrity restaurants including Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN, Restaurant Guy Savoy, Pronto by Giada, Bobby Flay's Mesa Grill and MR CHOW. Vanderpump Cocktail Garden is open daily from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Reserve your VIP package today, visit: vanderpump.uvtix.com. For more information, visit: VanderpumpVegas.com.

ABOUT CAESARS PALACE

World-renowned Las Vegas resort and a Top 10 "Best U.S. Casino" by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice, Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the all-new Palace Tower featuring 10 new luxury villas, the 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet, to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including the newest additions Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN and from Giada De Laurentiis, Pronto by Giada, as well as Bobby Flay's Mesa Grill, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, Restaurant Guy Savoy and MR CHOW. From restauranteur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden is the resort's newest hot spot, featuring craft cocktails, small bites and of course, Rosé. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, including a recently renovated race and sports book boasting the largest screen on the Strip at 138 ft., a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, COLOR Salon by celebrity hairstylist Michael Boychuck, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix and Zedd. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine's Venue of the Decade, spotlights world-class entertainers including Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Jerry Seinfeld and Mariah Carey. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT LISA VANDERPUMP

Businesswoman, TV personality, author, and philanthropist, Lisa Vanderpump hails from London, England. Lisa and her husband Ken Todd have been entrenched in the restaurant and nightclub industry since they started their partnership over 30 years ago. Their four very successful restaurants and bars in Los Angeles (SUR, Villa Blanca, PUMP and Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar) are just a peek into their joint ventures; Vanderpump Cocktail Garden marks their 35th venue. Vanderpump has most recently become known for the hit Bravo TV series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as well as her spinoff show Vanderpump Rules, of which she is an Executive Producer. Her unique mix of sparkling glamour and down-to-earth style has appealed to thousands of viewers. Additional endeavors include: "Vanderpump Beverly Hills" tabletop collection, the "Vanderpump Estate Jewelry" Collection, a pet accessories line at VanderpumpPets.com and a soon to be released fine jewelry collection. Vanderpump also has her family's signature Vanderpump Vodka, Vanderpump Rosé and LVP Sangria. In 2017, Lisa and Ken launched The Vanderpump Dog Foundation to help end animal abuse on both an international and domestic level, which opened the doors to its first rescue and adoption center last year.

