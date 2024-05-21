Vanderweil Engineers Replaces its CRM with Unanet

National sustainable engineering firm trades outdated legacy software in pursuit of modern, efficient business development solution

DULLES, Va., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM ) for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, today announced that Vanderweil Engineers, one of the largest independently-owned engineering firms in the country, has switched to Unanet CRM to streamline the large volume and rapid pace of its proposal and project marketing process.

Vanderweil, a Boston-based engineering firm, was founded in 1950. With a national reputation in developing innovative solutions that focus on the wellbeing of people and the planet, the firm has grown to employ 500 staff members located across ten offices. Its award-winning projects span the globe, and the rapidly growing company continuously reviews and responds to new business opportunities that align with its mission.

When Steven Biondo joined the firm as director of marketing, he found the Vanderweil team had developed a vast library of project case studies and marketing materials on thousands of projects that could be leveraged for new business proposals. However, in order to capitalize on these materials, he found they needed a modern CRM solution to help restructure their manual process of sifting through legacy software to proactively identify marketable projects and develop associated collateral to support their proposal development efforts.

Biondo also found that Vanderweil's legacy system didn't efficiently categorize or track key information on the status of a proposal: when it was submitted, who worked on it, and when it was awarded as a project to the firm. Then, once a project was awarded, the team had to transfer data manually from the firm's accounting system into the legacy software.

Vanderweil chose Unanet CRM to gain efficiencies in how their marketing team accesses data and information and to strengthen their experience and knowledge in making the best decisions about what to feature in a proposal. With Unanet CRM, the company will get that, along with improved collaboration on proposal and business development, allowing them to spend time perfecting proposals, instead of tracking down data or starting from scratch.

"We're most effective in our business development when we tell our clients the succinct story of how our past experience aligns with their project goals. These narratives fuel the future of our company. And we can't be effective if we're stuck in the weeds doing manual, unnecessary administrative work that prevents us from pushing the envelope with our proposals," said Biondo. "With Unanet, we can now more efficiently tell our story and share how we are the right firm for a variety of industries across the globe. Having a modern CRM will exponentially impact our business."

More than 1,850 architecture, engineering and construction companies select Unanet ERP and CRM because they have the right mix of functionality and accessibility while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet CRM and ERP AE, please visit https://unanet.com/crm-aec and https://unanet.com/erp-for-a-e/erp-for-a-e-overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Vanderweil Engineers

Vanderweil Engineers was founded in 1950 and has since grown into a recognized leader in delivering innovative engineering solutions to support the built environment. Its 500 engineering professionals redefine what's possible with a focus on the wellbeing of people and the planet. Vanderweil specializes in MEP/FP engineering, technology design, sustainability consulting, commissioning, and power engineering. The firm is a LEED Proven Provider and active participant in the AIA 2030 Commitment. Vanderweil is consistently ranked among the top engineering firms in the country. Learn more at www.vanderweil.com.

