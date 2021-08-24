Vandis and Megaport power end-to-end multi-cloud service enablement with Microsoft Azure Lighthouse

ALBERTSON, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vandis Inc., today announced their collaboration with Megaport, a leading global Network as a Service provider, to simplify and expedite the planning, building, and operation of complex multi-cloud environments.

Combining Vandis's expertise in professional services for managing Microsoft Azure and multi-cloud environments with Megaport's global, on-demand Network as a Service (NaaS) and Megaport Cloud Router (MCR)'s advanced virtual routing capabilities, customers can now enjoy a seamless network experience with improved agility and performance. MCR, Megaport's virtual routing service, enables secure, private connectivity directly between cloud environments.

A dedicated Vandis Managed Services team, including a certified engineer, will assist customers with the deployment, management, and optimization of cloud connectivity using Azure Lighthouse. Azure Lighthouse empowers Managed Services Provider partners such as Vandis with a single control plane to view and manage Azure at scale across all their customers with higher automation and efficiency.

Leveraging these three powerful services as a single Vandis-managed offer through the Azure Marketplace provides unmatched value to customers. Through direct, private connectivity, this solution bypasses the public internet so users get an increased level of security and performance.

Driving additional value, through the combination of Azure Lighthouse and the Vandis Managed Services team, customers will continue to receive optimizations to their cloud infrastructure to properly scale to their organization's changing needs. Clients will gain a close working relationship with experts that help them understand their cloud environments and hybrid connectivity.

"As our customers look to automate and secure their workloads in dynamic and scalable cloud environments, they need the peace of mind that their applications can be deployed across multiple environments via stable paths of connectivity while working closely with strategic partners like Megaport," said Ryan Young, CTO at Vandis. "Vandis is able to deliver a managed service that allows our customers to focus on their workloads, knowing that their complex connectivity requirements are being managed and monitored and are ready for anything the future may bring."

"Microsoft Azure customers will greatly benefit from the new and innovative managed cloud networking services our MSP partners are bringing to the market and delivering them using Azure Lighthouse. Customers will be able to use these services to move faster and more efficiently while optimally leveraging the cloud to meet their enterprise business needs," said Sunil Kishen, Principal PM, Azure Networking, Microsoft." It's great to see Megaport and Vandis joining forces in bringing this new managed network service offer for high performance connectivity to Azure."

To get started, organizations can access this managed offer in the Azure Marketplace. Azure Lighthouse gives customers peace of mind by providing the ability to delegate role-based and scope-defined access control to their Managed Services Providers. By offering the appropriate level of delegated access to their Azure environment, Managed Service Providers can quickly and efficiently deploy customer use cases with automation, scale, and control at their fingertips.



"Providing great cloud services to customers is just the beginning of the story," said Misha Cetrone, VP Cloud Product at Megaport. "These services must be available to customers when and where they need them and with the security they require. We're pleased to be able to work with Vandis to offer the capabilities of Megaport Cloud Router so customers can have private and dedicated cloud-to-cloud connectivity with the flexibility and control to suit their use cases, and at whatever scale they need in the future."

About Vandis

Vandis is an IT Solution provider that offers cyber security and network infrastructure, both on-prem and in the cloud. We have high level relationships with market leading and emerging providers. With over 35 years of industry experience, Vandis offers comprehensive strategies for secure and stable IT infrastructure.

About Megaport

Megaport is a leading provider of Network as a Service (NaaS) solutions. The company's global Software Defined Network (SDN) helps businesses rapidly connect their network to services via an easy-to-use portal or our open API. Megaport offers agile networking capabilities that reduce operating costs and increase speed to market compared to traditional networking solutions. Megaport partners with the world's top cloud service providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as the largest data centre operators, systems integrators and managed service providers in the world. Megaport is an ISO/IEC 27001-certified company.

Media Contact: Max Slygh, [email protected]

SOURCE Vandis

Related Links

http://www.vandis.com

