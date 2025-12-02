Vandis Adds Gluware to Enhance Managed Services Practice

ALBERTSON, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vandis, Inc announced today its partnership with Gluware, an industry leader in intelligent network automation. This partnership gives Vandis' clients a platform to help them simplify network management, enhance security, and accelerate operational agility.

Organizations today operate in increasingly complex, multi-vendor, hybrid network environments. Manual configuration and change management are no longer sustainable—they introduce risk, slow innovation, and strain IT resources. Through this partnership, Vandis will deliver a scalable automation solution that streamlines operations, strengthens compliance, and accelerates time to value.

Vandis offers Gluware as a standalone solution, or integrated into its Managed Services portfolio, which enables clients to offload day-to-day network operations while gaining the benefits of intelligent automation. This allows Vandis to deliver its change management offering at greater scale, combining expert oversight with automated policy enforcement, real-time compliance, and streamlined change control.

"We're thrilled to partner with Vandis to deliver exceptional outcomes for their clients," said Jeff Boone, CTO and VP of Engineering at Gluware. "Today's hybrid, multi-vendor networks require intelligent automation that is safe, reliable, adaptable, and built for scale. With Gluware, Vandis can deliver those capabilities from day one—automated configuration, real-time compliance, and orchestrated change workflows that keep networks secure, consistent, and operating flawlessly."

"Our clients want smarter ways to manage their networks while enhancing security and performance," explains Andrew Segal, CEO at Vandis. "Gluware's automation intelligence reduces overhead and accelerates transformation. This aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver secure, scalable, and future-ready infrastructure solutions to our clients."

"Hybrid networking across cloud, edge, and on-prem is too complex for manual operations," states Ryan Young, CTO at Vandis. "By integrating Gluware into our Managed Services, we use automation frameworks and policy-based orchestration to simplify multi-vendor environments, enforce consistency, and reduce risk—so clients gain speed, precision, and the freedom to innovate."

About Gluware

Gluware is the leader in intelligent network automation, helping organizations improve security, simplify complexity, eliminate toil, and accelerate innovation across digital infrastructure. Trusted by the Global 2000, Gluware's intent-based, multi-vendor automation platform handles millions of network changes in minutes—flawlessly. Whether used out of the box or as a builder platform, Gluware delivers a 95% reduction in network outages, 100% network security policy compliance, a 300x speed increase for OS upgrades, and self-operating network capabilities in just three months. www.gluware.com

About Vandis

Vandis is focused on optimizing and securing hybrid network infrastructures to achieve maximum value for our clients. With our proven process, anchored by our deep industry knowledge, we deliver solutions and successful outcomes which cultivate strong connections and trust with our customers. For over 40 years Vandis has delivered comprehensive strategies for secure IT infrastructures. www.vandis.com

