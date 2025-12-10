Vandis Announces Strategic Partnership with Aranya to Deliver Global 24x7x365 Managed Services

ALBERTSON, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vandis, Inc is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Aranya AB, a Swedish-based firm specializing in advanced managed services and IT support. This collaboration expands Vandis' ability to deliver around the clock worldwide managed services ensuring clients receive seamless support no matter where they operate.

By partnering with Aranya, Vandis extends its managed services into European and other international markets, delivering true global coverage. With teams across time zones providing proactive monitoring, rapid response, and continuous optimization, clients gain resilient, always‑on support. Together, Vandis and Aranya offer a comprehensive service that lets businesses focus on growth while trusted experts safeguard and optimize their IT infrastructure.

"Collaborating with Vandis allows us to unite Aranya's managed services expertise with Vandis' leadership in cloud and cybersecurity," states Emil Persson, CEO at Aranya. "This partnership creates a powerful foundation for delivering continuous support and innovation, helping clients strengthen their operations and pursue growth with confidence across every market."

"Our partnership with Aranya marks a pivotal advancement in Vandis' evolution. As our clients expand into global markets, they need managed services that not only scale but also anticipate their future demands," explains Andy Segal, CEO at Vandis. "By combining Vandis' proven expertise with Aranya's international capabilities, we are delivering continuous support that protects critical operations and accelerates business growth worldwide."

Ryan Young, CTO at Vandis adds, "Partnering with Aranya was a natural fit. Their values and expertise align closely with ours, making collaboration seamless. After supporting a shared client globally for several years, we recognized the opportunity to extend that success to all our customers—delivering true 24x7x365 managed services worldwide without sacrificing quality."

About Aranya AB

Aranya AB is a Swedish-based managed services provider with a global presence, offering comprehensive IT support and monitoring solutions. Known for its operational excellence and international expertise, Aranya helps businesses achieve resilience and scalability in an increasingly connected world.

About Vandis

Vandis is focused on optimizing and securing hybrid network infrastructures to achieve maximum value for our clients. With our proven process, anchored by our deep industry knowledge, we deliver solutions and successful outcomes which cultivate strong connections and trust with our customers. For over 40 years Vandis has delivered comprehensive strategies for secure IT infrastructures. www.vandis.com

CONTACT: Max Slygh, [email protected]

