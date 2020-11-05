VanDyke Software Announces the Release of VShell 4.6 (Beta) Secure File Transfer Server

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VanDyke Software ®, a developer of multi-platform secure file transfer and secure terminal emulation software, announced the beta release of VShell® 4.6 server.

Windows Single Sign On (SSO) Support for HTTPS Connections

VShell Enterprise Edition with HTTPS provides organizations with simple, web-based secure file transfer.

VShell HTTPS 4.6 supports Single Sign On (SSO) for Windows, giving end users a convenient way to log on and reduce helpdesk workload.

"Single Sign On makes managing end-user accounts even easier," said Danielle Argiro, Product Manager for VShell. "Eliminating the additional sign on reduces the risk of end users locking themselves out of their accounts. This reduces log on assistance requests for busy help desks and system administrators."

New Trigger Variables Expand Automation Capabilities

VShell provides triggers for automated data and business processing, with the ability to run commands or transfer files in response to events such as files being uploaded.

VShell 4.6 expands these automation capabilities with new trigger variables for customized file renaming and file transfer summaries.

New options for renaming files and folders include the insertion of parameters such as dates, timestamps, session IDs, protocols, and more. Logout triggers allow commands to be automatically run using file transfer summary variables, such as the number and list of files transferred during the session. On Windows, logout triggers can automatically send email notifications with the file transfer summary information.

Other VShell 4.6 Enhancements

VShell 4.6 adds support for RSA keys with SHA-256 and SHA-512, for use with host keys and public-key authentication.

Supported Linux platforms now include Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

VShell 4.6 Beta Includes Technical Support During Evaluation

Fully-functional evaluation copies of VShell 4.6 Beta can be downloaded from the company's website: www.vandyke.com . VShell evaluators have full access to VanDyke Software's expert technical support to assist with installation, configuration, and testing during the 60-day VShell evaluation period.

Argiro said, "Our multi-protocol file transfer server combines security with convenience and flexibility. Moreover, it's backed by real people who will be there if an issue comes up. With VShell, you can offer a wide range of file transfer capabilities to your organization and external partners with confidence."

