VanDyke Software Releases VShell 4.5 Beta 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VanDyke Software ®, a developer of multi-platform secure file transfer and secure terminal emulation software, announced today the Beta 1 release of VShell® 4.5 server.

The HTTPS Enterprise Edition for VShell 4.5 Beta provides a secure, simple web interface for easy file transfer with Windows, Linux, and Mac servers.

"Many customers want a secure file transfer solution that doesn't require their end users to install or learn a client-side application," said Danielle Argiro, Product Manager for VShell. "When users can easily transfer their files securely, there is one less thing to keep system administrators up at night."

The Workgroup Edition for VShell 4.5 Beta allows 25 simultaneous connections (previously 10). With more than double the previous number of concurrent connections, the Workgroup Edition is now even more cost-effective than before.

New Folder Monitor and Wizard Are Among New Key Features

VShell supports triggers for automated data and business processing, with the capability to be configured to run commands or transfer files in response to events such as files uploaded. New in VShell 4.5 Beta, actions can also be triggered when files appear in a monitored directory.

Also in VShell 4.5 Beta, a new wizard makes it even easier to configure VShell to receive uploads from Cisco Unified Communications Manager (CUCM).

VShell 4.5 Beta Includes Technical Support During Evaluation

Fully-functional evaluation copies of VShell 4.5 Beta can be downloaded from the company's website: https://www.vandyke.com . VShell evaluators have full access to VanDyke Software's expert technical support to assist with installation, configuration, and testing during the 60-day VShell evaluation period.

Argiro said, "Our multi-protocol file transfer server combines security with convenience and flexibility. Moreover, it's backed by real people who will be there if an issue comes up. With VShell, you can offer a wide range of file transfer capabilities to your organization and external partners with confidence."

About VanDyke Software, Inc.

Busy IT professionals depend on VanDyke Software to deliver rock-solid, easy-to-configure software for secure remote access, secure file transfer, terminal emulation, and remote administration. VanDyke Software offers a fully-supported evaluation of its products prior to purchase, providing both evaluators and customers with a higher level of service.

The company's product offerings include the SecureCRT® Secure Shell terminal emulator, the SecureFX® secure file transfer client, the VanDyke ClientPack, and the VShell® Secure Shell server. The company also offers a mobile app, SecureCRT for iOS, which is available for purchase from the Apple App store. For more information about VanDyke Software, visit the company's website at www.vandyke.com.

