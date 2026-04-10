VanEck Brings Multi-Asset ETF Model Portfolios to Orion Platform

Collaboration expands advisor access to VanEck's diversified, research-driven model portfolios spanning equities, fixed income, real assets and digital assets

NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VanEck today announced that several of its ETF model portfolios are now available through Orion, a premier provider of wealthtech solutions for financial advisors and the enterprise firms that serve them. The collaboration expands access to VanEck's multi-asset investment strategies and marks the firm's first model portfolio integration with the Orion platform.

Advisors on the Orion platform can access VanEck's models at no additional cost, enabling them to implement diversified, multi-asset strategies while outsourcing portfolio construction, trading and rebalancing.

The VanEck model portfolios now available through Orion include:

Wealth Builder Plus Portfolios– Core allocation strategies offered across three risk profiles (Conservative, Moderate and Aggressive), providing exposure to equities and fixed income with strategic allocations to real and digital assets. The portfolios combine active and passive security selection within a systematic investment framework designed to maintain diversification and manage risk across market environments.

Real Assets Portfolio – A dynamic strategy that allocates across commodities, natural resource equities, gold, REITs, MLPs and infrastructure. The portfolio uses a rules-based, data-driven process to navigate allocations across real asset sectors to help address inflation and diversify traditional portfolios.

Select Opportunities Portfolio – An equity-focused, high-conviction strategy that draws on VanEck's top investment ideas across asset classes, sectors, geographies and risk factors to pursue capital appreciation within a risk-managed framework. The portfolio is designed to complement core holdings by providing targeted exposure to differentiated opportunities.

All five model portfolios have outperformed their respective benchmarks since inception. Detailed performance, holdings, and strategy information are available in the individual model fact sheets at VanEck's Model Portfolios Center.

Built on an open-architecture framework that incorporates both VanEck and third-party ETFs, the portfolios are designed to be comprehensive, giving advisors flexibility to align client portfolios with a range of investment objectives and risk tolerances. The models are managed by VanEck's Multi-Asset Solutions (MAS) team, led by David Schassler, Head of Multi-Asset Solutions and Portfolio Manager. The team uses a quantitative, data-driven approach to asset allocation strategies and portfolio construction.

"We're excited to collaborate with Orion and make VanEck's model portfolios available to their growing advisor community," said Kol Estreicher, Head of RIA Channel at VanEck. "Our models go beyond traditional core allocations by incorporating real assets, digital assets and thematic exposures that reflect the macro forces shaping today's markets. By accessing these strategies on Orion's platform, advisors can offload the heavy lifting of portfolio construction, trading and rebalancing so they can focus serving their clients and growing their businesses."

For more information about VanEck's model portfolios, visit vaneck.com/model-portfolios. Financial advisors interested in accessing VanEck models on Orion's platform can contact their VanEck or Orion representative.

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm's drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of February 28, 2026, VanEck managed approximately $224.5 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm's capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck's passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients' interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm's mission.

Important Disclosures

The models are not mutual funds or other types of securities and will not be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission as investment companies under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and no units or shares of the models will be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, nor will they be registered with any state securities regulator. Accordingly, the models are not subject to compliance with the requirements of such acts.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. As with any investment strategy, there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met and investors may lose money. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Model Portfolio information is designed to be used by financial advisors solely as an educational resource, along with other potential resources advisors may consider, in providing services to their end clients. VanEck's Model Portfolios and related content are for information only and are not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, tax, legal, accounting, investment or financial planning advice by VanEck, nor should any VanEck Model Portfolio information be considered or relied upon as investment advice or as a recommendation from VanEck, including regarding the use or suitability of any VanEck Model Portfolio, any particular security or any particular strategy. In providing VanEck Model Portfolio information, VanEck is not acting and has not agreed to act in an investment advisory, fiduciary or quasi-fiduciary capacity to any advisor or end client, and has no responsibility in connection therewith, and is not providing individualized investment advice to any advisor or end client, including based on or tailored to the circumstance of any advisor or end client. The Model Portfolio information is provided "as is," without warranty of any kind, express or implied. VanEck is not responsible for determining the securities to be purchased, held and/or sold for any advisor or end client accounts, nor is VanEck responsible for determining the suitability or appropriateness of a Model Portfolio or any securities included therein for any third party, including end clients. Advisors are solely responsible for making investment recommendations and/or decisions with respect to an end client, and should consider the end client's individual financial circumstances, investment time frame, risk tolerance level and investment goals in determining the appropriateness of a particular investment or strategy, without input from VanEck. VanEck does not have investment discretion and does not place trade orders for any end client accounts. Information and other marketing materials provided to you by VanEck concerning a Model Portfolio—including allocations, performance and other characteristics—may not be indicative of an end client's actual experience from investing in one or more of the funds included in a Model Portfolio. Using an asset allocation strategy does not ensure a profit or protect against loss, and diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment losses. There is no assurance that investing in accordance with a Model Portfolio's allocations will provide positive performance over any period. Any content or information included in or related to a VanEck Model Portfolio, including descriptions, allocations, data, fund details and disclosures are subject to change and may not be altered by an advisor or other third party in any way.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

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