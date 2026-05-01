VanEck Enters CLO Equity Market with First Interval Fund, Sub-advised by PineBridge

Actively managed by PineBridge Investments, the VanEck CLO Opportunities Fund seeks high income and attractive total return through exposure to CLO equity and junior mezzanine debt, building on the success of VanEck's CLO ETF suite, which includes CLOI for investment grade CLOs and CLOB for mezzanine CLOs.

The Fund is an unlisted interval fund with no secondary market, and shares are illiquid, redeemable only through limited quarterly repurchase offers (typically 5-25% of shares) that may be oversubscribed or suspended. It invests in complex CLO debt and equity with elevated credit risk and potential for loss. Leverage and distributions, including return of capital, may increase volatility and reduce net asset value. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VanEck today launched the VanEck CLO Opportunities Fund ("the Fund", Class I: CLOIX), an actively managed collateralized loan obligation (CLO) investment strategy sub-advised by PineBridge Investments, a MetLife Investment Management company. The Fund invests primarily in equity and junior mezzanine tranches of CLOs of broadly syndicated loans.

The Fund is VanEck's first interval fund and is designed to provide access to less liquid segments of the CLO market with historically differentiated return characteristics. The interval structure aligns the Fund's liquidity profile with the underlying CLO equity and mezzanine markets, to support a disciplined, long-term investment approach.

CLO equity, which captures the difference between what a CLO earns from its loan portfolio versus what it pays to CLO debtholders, offers the potential for attractive quarterly distributions and the ability to benefit from active management and embedded optionality that is distinct from investments in CLO debt. Mezzanine debt investors benefit from built-in structural protections, including subordination and coverage tests, which have historically supported strong credit performance relative to similarly rated corporate bonds while offering significantly greater spreads historically. Debt and equity have distinct return drivers, and the flexibility to invest in CLO equity and debt allows the Fund to capture the most attractive opportunities as the market changes. Performance dispersion within equity and junior debt tranches underscores the importance of security selection and active oversight.

"With the VanEck CLO Opportunities Fund, we're continuing to build out our CLO solutions across the capital structure and through new investment vehicles," said William Sokol, Director of Product Management at VanEck. "We've seen strong investor interest in income strategies that allow investors to diversify their traditional fixed income portfolios. This fund extends our platform beyond investment-grade and higher rated mezzanine ETFs into equity and junior CLO debt, where we believe the interval fund structure allows for additional investment opportunities."

The launch expands VanEck's suite of CLO investment solutions, which includes the investment-grade focused VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) and the mezzanine-focused VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (CLOB). Both ETFs are actively managed by the same PineBridge portfolio management team and follow the same investment process as the Fund. The strategy benefits from PineBridge's globally integrated leveraged finance team, enabling rigorous bottom-up security analysis, as well as the firm's investment capabilities across public and private fixed income, equity, real estate, alternatives, and multi-asset solutions to guide top-down decisions.

"We believe our experience issuing and managing CLOs provides us a differentiated perspective in evaluating managers, structures, and underlying collateral," said Laila Kollmorgen, CFA, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, CLO Tranche, at PineBridge Investments. "The strategy's flexible mandate allows us to allocate between equity and debt based on credit conditions, relative value and liquidity dynamics, to seek the most compelling income and total return opportunities."

Visit the fund page for the VanEck CLO Opportunities Fund for more information. The VanEck team provides regular updates and insights on income investing on its website.

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm's drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of March 31, 2026, VanEck managed approximately $199.1 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm's capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck's passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients' interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm's mission.

About PineBridge Investments

PineBridge Investments is a global asset manager focused on active, high-conviction investing. We draw on the collective power of our experts in each discipline, market, and region of the world through an open culture of collaboration designed to identify the best ideas. In December 2025, the firm was acquired by MetLife Investment Management, the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET). Together, the combined business had $741.7 billion in total assets under management as of December 31, 2025 and provides clients around the world with global expertise in public fixed income, private fixed income, real estate, equity, alternatives, multi-asset solutions and insurance solutions. For further information, see MetLife Investment Management's Total Assets Under Management fact sheet for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 available on MetLife's Investor Relations web page (https://investor.metlife.com).

Important Disclosures

The fund is subject to a high degree of risk and volatility and could result in significant losses, including the loss of a substantial portion or all of your investment.

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities, financial instruments or digital assets mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, tax advice, or any call to action. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are for illustrative purposes only, are valid as of the date of this communication, and are subject to change without notice. Actual future performance of any assets or industries mentioned are unknown. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its other employees.

An investment in the VanEck CLO Opportunities Fund may be subject to risks which includes, among others, CLO, CLO equity tranche, debt securities, high yield securities, income, valuation, privately issued securities, covenant lite loans, SOFR, investment sourcing, defaulted securities, syndicated loan, correlation, liquidity (quarterly repurchases and underlying investments), leveraging, CLO manager, investment focus, newly issued securities, extended settlement, private credit, underlying fund, business development company, foreign currency, derivatives, repurchase policy, distribution and RIC status, new fund, market, active management, non-diversified, potential conflicts of interest, and minimal capitalization risks, all of which may adversely affect the Fund. Debt securities may be subject to additional risks, such as liquidity, interest rate, floating rate obligations, credit, call, and extension risks.

The Fund is a closed-end management investment company structured as an "interval fund," and its shares are not listed on any securities exchange and are not expected to have a secondary market, so an investment should be considered illiquid. Liquidity is provided only through quarterly repurchase offers conducted pursuant to Rule 23c-3 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which generally permit the Fund to offer to repurchase between 5% and 25% of outstanding shares per quarter, as determined by the Fund's Board. Repurchase requests may be oversubscribed and prorated, meaning you may be unable to sell all (or any) of your shares when desired and may have to hold shares for an indefinite period, and repurchase offers may be suspended or postponed in limited circumstances.

The Fund invests primarily in CLO debt and CLO equity (including BBB-rated and lower tranches and unrated equity). CLOs are complex and may be difficult to value and trade and are exposed to leveraged-loan credit risk, including borrower defaults and reduced recoveries. Investments in CLO equity and other junior tranches are subject to structural subordination and "first-loss" risk, including the diversion of cash flows to senior tranches after certain collateral quality test failures, and may result in a partial or total loss of investment.

The Fund may employ leverage, which may magnify gains and losses and increase volatility of the Fund's net asset value. The Fund's distributions, if any, are not guaranteed and may be paid from sources other than net investment income, including return of capital or borrowings, which may reduce the Fund's net asset value and capital available for future investment.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

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