VanEck Model Portfolios Now Available on Amplify Platform

New partnership provides Amplify Platform advisors access to VanEck's multi-asset model portfolios, strategies that combine active insights with diversified exposure across equities, fixed income, real assets and digital assets.

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VanEck today announced that a suite of its ETF model portfolios is now available through Amplify Platform, the AI-native growth platform purpose-built for financial advisors and enterprise firms building a signature experience. The partnership marks VanEck's first model portfolio integration with the Amplify platform and more evidence of Amplify's continuing commitment to deliver institutional-quality investment solutions to its advisor community.

The VanEck model portfolios now available through Amplify's Product Marketplace include:

Real Assets Portfolio: A dynamic strategy that allocates across key inflation-fighting asset segments, including commodities, natural resource equities, gold, REITs, MLPs and infrastructure. The portfolio uses a rules-based, data-driven process to adjust exposures across real asset sectors, providing advisors a timely tool for positioning portfolios amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty and persistent inflationary pressures.

Wealth Builder Core Portfolios (Conservative, Moderate, and Aggressive): Core multi-asset allocation strategies providing exposure to equities and fixed income, with a strategic allocation to real assets. Offered across three risk profiles, the portfolios blend active and passive security selection within a systematic framework, with opportunistic rebalancing designed to maintain diversification and manage risk across market environments. The Core suite offers a streamlined solution for clients seeking broad exposure.

Wealth Builder Plus Portfolios (Conservative, Moderate, and Aggressive): Expanded core allocation strategies that build on the Core portfolios by incorporating digital assets alongside equities, fixed income and real assets. Also offered across three risk profiles, the Plus portfolios combine active and passive security selection within a systematic, opportunistically rebalanced framework. This suite is designed for clients seeking enhanced return potential and broader diversification through digital asset inclusion.

Select Opportunities Portfolio: An equity-focused, high-conviction strategy that draws on VanEck's top investment ideas across asset classes, sectors, geographies and risk factors to pursue capital appreciation within a risk-managed framework.

These model portfolios have historically demonstrated competitive performance relative to their respective benchmarks since inception1, as detailed in the model fact sheets at VanEck's Model Portfolios Center.

Built on an open-architecture framework that includes both VanEck and third-party ETFs, the portfolios are designed to deliver broad, diversified exposure while giving advisors flexibility to align allocations to varying client objectives and risk profiles. The models are managed by VanEck's Multi-Asset Solutions (MAS) team, led by David Schassler, Head of Multi-Asset Solutions and Portfolio Manager, whose data-driven approach underpins the firm's asset allocation strategies and model portfolio construction.

"We're excited to bring access to our model portfolios to Amplify's growing advisor platform," said Kol Estreicher, Head of RIA Channel at VanEck. "These strategies go beyond traditional core allocations, equipping advisors with diversified exposures across real assets positioned for today's geopolitical environment, thematic exposures like AI and nuclear energy, and digital assets, all within a framework that is designed to seek opportunities across market environments, not just manage downside risk."

"This addition reflects what the Amplify Product Marketplace is built to do: give RIAs and wealth platforms streamlined access to differentiated, professionally managed strategies they can implement with confidence — outsourcing portfolio construction, trading, and rebalancing while keeping the client relationship at the center," said Aaron Brodt, Amplify Co-Founder.2

For more information about VanEck's model portfolios, visit vaneck.com/model-portfolios. Financial advisors interested in accessing VanEck models on Amplify can contact their VanEck or Amplify representative.

1 Please see VanEck's model Portfolio Center for complete performance information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Benchmark comparisons are for illustrative purposes only. Not all portfolios outperformed their benchmarks in all periods. Individual results will vary.

2 Aaron Brodt is Co-Founder of Amplify Technology, LLC, which has entered into a distribution agreement with VanEck pursuant to which Amplify makes VanEck model portfolios available through its Product Marketplace. Due to this commercial relationship, Mr. Brodt and/or Amplify may have a financial interest in the promotion of VanEck's model portfolios. This statement reflects Mr. Brodt's views and not those of VanEck or its employees.

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm's drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of April 30, 2026, VanEck managed approximately $224.7 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm's capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck's passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients' interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm's mission.

About Amplify

Amplify is the first enterprise growth platform built on an AI-native data lake. It was engineered to unify data, deliver actionable insights, and automate workflows. The platform combines a customizable chassis with experienced integration consultants and a hands-on support team to provide an integrated, scalable solution for RIAs, broker-dealers/OSJs, TAMPs, and multi-family offices. Amplify is a holistic platform that provides seamless digital capabilities for client onboarding, an institutional model marketplace, true UMA trading, client lifecycle tracking, integrated surveillance, billing, analytics, and reporting. Intuitive dashboarding for all firm stakeholders is driven through visibility funnels that provide clarity across daily business functions. Amplify's cloud-based, multi-custodial framework makes it ideal for growth-minded wealth management enterprises. Amplify Technology, LLC delivers technology solutions to support wealth management firms and does not provide investment advisory services. Amplify is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more, visit amplifyplatform.com.

General Disclosures

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities, financial instruments or digital assets mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, tax advice, or any call to action. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are for illustrative purposes only, are valid as of the date of this communication, and are subject to change without notice. Actual future performance of any assets or industries mentioned are unknown. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its other employees.

The models are not mutual funds or other types of securities and will not be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission as investment companies under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and no units or shares of the models will be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, nor will they be registered with any state securities regulator. Accordingly, the models are not subject to compliance with the requirements of such acts.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. As with any investment strategy, there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met and investors may lose money. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Model Portfolio information is designed to be used by financial advisors solely as an educational resource, along with other potential resources advisors may consider, providing services to their end clients. VanEck's Model Portfolios and related content are for information only and are not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, tax, legal, accounting, investment or financial planning advice by VanEck, nor should any VanEck Model Portfolio information be considered or relied upon as investment advice or as a recommendation from VanEck, including regarding the use or suitability of any VanEck Model Portfolio, any particular security or any particular strategy. In providing VanEck Model Portfolio information, VanEck is not acting and has not agreed to act in an investment advisory, fiduciary or quasi-fiduciary capacity to any advisor or end client, and has no responsibility in connection therewith, and is not providing individualized investment advice to any advisor or end client, including based on or tailored to the circumstance of any advisor or end client. The Model Portfolio information is provided "as is," without warranty of any kind, express or implied. VanEck is not responsible for determining the securities to be purchased, held and/or sold for any advisor or end client accounts, nor is VanEck responsible for determining the suitability or appropriateness of a Model Portfolio or any securities included therein for any third party, including end clients. Advisors are solely responsible for making investment recommendations and/or decisions with respect to an end client, and should consider the end client's individual financial circumstances, investment time frame, risk tolerance level and investment goals in determining the appropriateness of a particular investment or strategy, without input from VanEck. VanEck does not have investment discretion and does not place trade orders for any end client accounts. Information and other marketing materials provided to you by VanEck concerning a Model Portfolio—including allocations, performance and other characteristics—may not be indicative of an end client's actual experience from investing in one or more of the funds included in a Model Portfolio. Using an asset allocation strategy does not ensure a profit or protect against loss, and diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment losses. There is no assurance that investing in accordance with a Model Portfolio's allocations will provide positive performance over any period. Any content or information included in or related to a VanEck Model Portfolio, including descriptions, allocations, data, fund details and disclosures are subject to change and may not be altered by an advisor or other third party in any way.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. As with any investment strategy, there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met and investors may lose money. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

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Amplify Technology, LLC ("Amplify") delivers an AI-native, enterprise-level platform that unifies data, automates workflows, and equips financial professionals with powerful business intelligence tools. Amplify is not an investment adviser and does not provide investment, legal, or tax advice. All illustrations, examples, and statements are for informational and educational purposes only and do not guarantee future outcomes or performance.

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