Vanessa Calderón-Rosado elected to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Board of Directors

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Vanessa Calderón-Rosado has been elected to the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) board of directors. She is chief executive officer of Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción (IBA), a community development corporation dedicated to empowering and engaging individuals and families to improve their lives and achieve socio-economic mobility through high-quality affordable housing, education, financial and resident empowerment and arts programs.

"An exceptional leader and advocate for the Latino community, Vanessa will provide valuable guidance to the board and Blue Cross as we advance our mission of promoting quality, affordable and equitable health care for all our members," said board Chair Dorothy Puhy.

One of the fastest-growing demographics in Massachusetts and the U.S., the Hispanic community is an important and expanding customer base for Blue Cross.

"I'm excited to lend my perspective to the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts board of directors," said Calderón-Rosado. "I have deep admiration for the company's commitment to health equity as a core business practice, and to providing access to health care that is inclusive of every individual."

"Vanessa's perspective on building healthy communities is an important addition to our board," said President and CEO Sarah Iselin. "She brings deep experience in addressing key social factors, such as housing and education, that affect health outcomes. Her expertise will be incredibly helpful in our aspiration to continue leading the way in addressing inequities in care."

Calderón-Rosado serves on the board's audit committee and the health care quality and affordability committee.

About Dr. Vanessa Calderón-Rosado

Calderón-Rosado was named CEO of Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción in 2003. Under her leadership, it has become the largest Latino-led nonprofit organization in Greater Boston, managing a portfolio of 667 affordable housing units in its Villa Victoria development in Boston's South End and properties in the city's Roxbury and Mattapan neighborhoods.

Calderón-Rosado was selected as a Barr Foundation Fellow in 2009 and now serves on the foundation's Board of Trustees. In 2010, she became the first Latina appointed to the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. In 2014, she was appointed to the City of Boston's Housing Task Force and Women's Commission. She also served on Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey's affordable, abundant housing transition committee.

Additionally, Calderón-Rosado is a founding board member of the Margarita Muñiz Academy, the first dual-language high school in Boston, and a co-founder of the Greater Boston Latino Network. She serves on the boards of the Massachusetts Association of Community Development Corporations, the Boston Foundation, and the Yawkey Foundation. She is also a member of the Boston Foundation's Latino Equity Fund Advisory Committee and Eastern Bank's board of advisors.

Calderón-Rosado was born and raised in Puerto Rico, where she earned a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Puerto Rico. She earned a doctorate in public policy from UMass Boston and was awarded an honorary doctorate from Cambridge College.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

