Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar, Recognized as 'CEO of the Year' by Private Equity Group NewSpring

North America's Leading Blow Dry Bar Franchise Closes 2024 on a High Note with Prestigious Award Recognition

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar announces its CEO, Vanessa Yakobson, was recently honored with the 'CEO of the Year' award from private equity group, NewSpring. With this award, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise closes out another impressive year of growth and innovation.

Vanessa and Marc Lederman, Co-Founder and General Partner of NewSpring, as she accepts the 'CEO of the Year' award.

The 'CEO of the Year' award is one of NewSpring's most prestigious honors that recognizes an active portfolio company CEO who has demonstrated exceptional value, leadership, and impact. This annual award is selected by the NewSpring Partners based on several key criteria including broader industry contributions, strategic impact, and value creation.

"When I stepped into the CEO role 10 years ago, I knew the brand had immense potential, and I had a vision to help it get there," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "I am extremely proud of the work our team has done to grow the company. Together, we've developed a system that gives franchisees the opportunity to build a thriving business and contribute to their communities. It's an honor to receive this award as it validates the strength of our brand, and I'm excited about the growth trajectory we're on heading into 2025 and beyond."

Through Yakobson's leadership, Blo has grown its footprint across the U.S. and Canada, enhanced customer engagement, and introduced innovative service offerings. Her vision and commitment to excellence have been instrumental for the brand's success. Beyond company achievements, Yakobson has solidified her position as a thought leader in the industry, further reflecting her ability to inspire and lead.

"Vanessa was selected for this honor because of her outstanding leadership and the transformative impact she has had on Blo Blow Dry Bar," shared Mike DiPiano, Co-Founder and Managing General Partner at NewSpring. "Her ability to drive growth, implement strategic initiatives, and elevate the brand has set a standard of excellence across the franchise space."

Blo Blow Dry Bar's proven business model and focus on client experience have fueled its impressive growth trajectory. The brand boasts a strong presence in major cities across North America, and Atlanta is a prime market for further expansion. With the beauty and personal care industry expected to reach nearly $736 billion globally by 2028, first-time and existing entrepreneurs are taking note, and looking to staking a claim with Blo's franchise opportunity.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi- unit operators to join the brand's rapid expansion. According to Blo's 2023 FDD, the top 10% of bars saw average net sales of $621K. For more information about franchise opportunities visit https://franchise.blomedry.com/.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 160 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

Media Contact: Marisa Beaumont, Fishman Public Relations, 847.945.1300, [email protected]

SOURCE Blo Blow Dry Bar