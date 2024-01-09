Vangst Partners with Cannabis Business Office to Launch CannaBusiness Growth

The first-of-its-kind government contract aims to provide educational cannabis content for social equity license holders in Colorado

DENVER, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vangst , the world's leading cannabis industry jobs platform, today announced a first-of-its-kind government contract with the Cannabis Business Office (CBO) (part of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT)) to create CannaBusiness Growth, an educational program supporting social equity licensed cannabis entrepreneurs.

Established as a result of Senate Bill 21-111 and funded by the Marijuana Tax Cash Fund, the CBO is dedicated to creating economic opportunities, local job creation, and community growth for Colorado's diverse population. Vangst's partnership with the CBO provides social equity licensees the educational coursework necessary to run a profitable cannabis business. The CannaBusiness Growth program includes more than 50 modules covering a range of general cannabis subjects to specific guidance relevant to industry verticals. Module topics include:

Compliance

Finance

Sales

Marketing

Human Resources & Hiring Best Practices

Manufacturing

Cultivation

Dispensary Retail

Delivery & Transport

Hospitality

"As a Denver-based company, Vangst could not be more proud to announce our first government contract with The Cannabis Business Office," said CEO of Vangst Karson Humiston. "Bridging the knowledge gap between industry professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs is what we do best at Vangst and it's clear that the industry needs to support organizations like the CBO to enhance equity in the cannabis sector."

Led by Vangst's VP of Strategy, Natasha Lannerd, who served as a mentor for The Color of Cannabis, BIPOCANN and IL Equity Staffing, the CannaBusiness Growth program was designed to be self-paced and easy to comprehend. The hope is to better prepare entrepreneurs to navigate both typical startup challenges and those stemming from historical cannabis prohibition, which disproportionately impacts communities of color.

"The Cannabis Business Office is thrilled to partner with Vangst to provide our clients with on-demand online learning content," said Emma Howard, Program Manager for the Cannabis Business Office. "Offering this type of growth-oriented training is a critical step to level the playing field for those who have historically faced barriers to entering and thriving in the cannabis industry."

Eligible social equity licensees can access the program for free by contacting Program Manager Emma Howard at [email protected] and providing their name, business name, and a copy of their social equity license approval letter. For more information on the program or eligibility please refer to the Cannabis Business Office .

