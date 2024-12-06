Vanguard Announces Allocation Changes for Vanguard STAR Fund

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today announced upcoming changes to the equity and fixed income allocations for Vanguard STAR Fund (VGSTX) that are intended to improve outcomes for investors over the long term by bringing additional balance to the fund's equity allocation and increasing flexibility on the fixed income portion.

Changes to the equity allocation include the addition of Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund and Vanguard International Core Fund, and removal of Vanguard Explorer Fund. The adjusted allocations and addition of new funds are expected to achieve better style balance and reduce risk.

The fixed income portion of the fund will be allocated to a new fund, the Vanguard STAR Core-Plus Bond Fund (VCPSX), which will follow the same investment philosophy and process as Vanguard Core-Plus Bond Fund. Vanguard's core-plus strategy provides investors a single fund solution that gives Vanguard's Fixed Income Group (FIG) the flexibility to add value across the full taxable universe of investment grade, high-yield, and emerging markets bonds. This flexibility enables FIG to strategically capitalize on opportunities to add alpha across multiple factors including credit quality, maturity, and interest rates.

VCPSX is intended for use only within the Vanguard STAR Fund portfolio and is expected to launch by late Q1 of 2025.

"For nearly 40 years, the Vanguard STAR Fund has provided investors an actively managed, balanced approach which seeks long-term capital appreciation and income in a cost-efficient manner," said Dan Reyes, head of Vanguard Portfolio Review Department. "The upcoming changes to the fund demonstrate Vanguard's longstanding commitment to provide low-cost, active investment solutions for long-term investors and position the fund to serve investors well over the next 40 years."

Transition of the equity and fixed income allocations is expected to begin in Q1 2025. The investment objective, principal investment strategies and policies of the fund will remain the same. The fund's composite benchmark will be updated to reflect the changes to its underlying investments. A full breakdown of the equity and fixed income allocation changes can be found below.

Name Ticker CUSIP Current % New % Vanguard Windsor Fund VWNDX 922018106 7.90 % 8.10 %









Vanguard Windsor II Fund VWNFX 922018205 14.50 % 13.80 %









Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund VPMCX 921936100 6.00 % 6.30 %









Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund VWUSX 921910105 12.00 % 11.90 %









Vanguard Explorer Fund VEXPX 921926101 3.70 % --









Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund VDIGX 921908604 -- 3.80 %









Vanguard International Value Fund VTRIX 921939203 9.50 % 6.20 %









Vanguard International Growth Fund VWIGX 921910204 8.90 % 6.20 %









Vanguard International Core Stock Fund VWICX 922038807 -- 6.20 %









Vanguard STAR Core-Plus Bond Fund VCPSX TBC -- 37.50 %









Vanguard GNMA Fund VFIIX 922031307 12.50 % --









Vanguard Short-Term Investment-Grade Fund VFSTX 922031406 12.50 % --









Vanguard Long-Term Investment-Grade Fund VWESX 922031109 12.50 % --











