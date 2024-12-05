Vanguard Announces Senior Leader Retirement

Karin Risi, 27-year Vanguard veteran and chief strategy and product officer, to retire at year's end

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today announced that Karin Risi, managing director and head of Strategy, Product, Marketing, and Communications, intends to retire from the firm at the end of 2024 concluding a successful career of more than 27 years of dedicated service. Most recently, Ms. Risi has guided Vanguard's business development and corporate strategy, and strengthened the firm's global investment product lineup, brand, and reputation.

Joining Vanguard in 1997, Ms. Risi has led revenue-generating businesses and enterprise strategic functions across the firm's corporate, institutional, and individual investor divisions. Upon joining Vanguard's senior leadership team in 2015, she was appointed managing director of Vanguard Personal Investor, responsible for business strategy, client experience, and brokerage and wealth management services for Vanguard's individual investors. Ms. Risi led Vanguard's disruptive entry into the scalable advice market with the launch of Vanguard Personal Advisor, the firm's pioneering advisory offer that is improving investor access to affordable wealth management.

Ms. Risi has long been a role model for aspiring female leaders. She was instrumental in the launch of Vanguard's Women's Initiative for Leadership Success more than 15 years ago, and sponsors Vanguard's talent oversight efforts aimed at strengthening and developing the firm's future pipeline of diverse leaders. Ms. Risi has been recognized by Barron's as one of the 100 Most Influential Women in Finance for five consecutive years since the award's inception.

"As a long-tenured Vanguard leader and member of our executive team, Karin is widely respected for her significant contributions and impact across the firm," said Vanguard Chief Executive Officer, Salim Ramji. "Karin led the development of our Personal Advisor offer, helping to democratize advice. She has successfully expanded our portfolio of more than 400 mutual funds and ETFs to better meet clients' needs. We will miss her valued counsel at our executive table."

"Being a Vanguard leader for nearly three decades has been an incredible honor," said Ms. Risi. "I am looking forward to this next chapter, and I am extremely proud of the role I've played in developing a new generation of leaders and providing investors access to top-quality investment products and affordable advice, helping millions of people achieve financial security."

