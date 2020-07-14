Vanguard Announces Senior Leadership Rotations

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today announced a number of leadership changes:

As previously announced, Martha King, who has served as managing director of Vanguard Institutional Investor Group since 2015, will transition to Infosys to head their new Mid-Atlantic Center of Excellence and serve as Chief Client Officer. The Center will be Infosys's global retirement services hub, with Vanguard as its anchor client. Ms. King, who joined Vanguard in 1985, holds a B.S. from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and completed the Advanced Management Program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

John James, a twelve-year Vanguard veteran, will move from his current role as chief human resources officer to lead the Institutional Investor Group, which serves the investment and financial advice needs of employers offering company-sponsored retirement plans, as well as organizations such as endowment and foundations. Mr. James has held leadership roles in the firm's Financial Advisor Services division and previously headed its Australian, U.K., and European operations, including the institutional and retirement businesses for those respective markets.

Before joining Vanguard, Mr. James was the chief executive officer of the Australian Football League's Port Adelaide Football Club; prior to that, he was a senior executive at MLC, the wealth management division of National Australia Bank. Mr. James earned an M.B.A. from the University of Adelaide and holds certificates from both the Wharton Advanced Management Program and the Advanced Human Resource Executive Program at the University of Michigan.

In addition, Lauren Valente has been appointed to Vanguard's senior leadership team as chief human resources officer and managing director. Ms. Valente joined Vanguard in 2003, and has held a range of leadership roles across the firm's Corporate, Institutional, Retail, and Information Technology divisions. Over the last five years, Ms. Valente has worked with defined contribution clients, overseeing Vanguard Retirement Plan Experience and, most recently, leading Participant Services and Operations. She holds a B.S. from Saint Joseph's University and an M.B.A. from Villanova University.

About Vanguard

Vanguard is one of the world's largest investment management companies. As of May 31, 2020, Vanguard managed $5.9 trillion in global assets. The firm, headquartered in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, offers more than 425 funds to its more than 30 million investors worldwide. For more information, visit vanguard.com.

SOURCE The Vanguard Group

Related Links

http://www.vanguard.com/

