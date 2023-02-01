Vanguard Launches Proxy Voting Choice Pilot

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today announced the launch of its proxy voting choice pilot for investors in three Vanguard equity index funds. The pilot reflects Vanguard's continuing commitment to levelling the playing field for individual investors and helping to give them the best chance for investment success.

The voluntary pilot will empower investors to make their voices heard by choosing from a selection of proxy voting policy options that will direct how the funds vote on important shareholder matters at portfolio companies held in the funds.

Vanguard's proxy voting choice pilot is intended to help understand how and to what degree investors want to participate more directly in the proxy voting process. As an investor-owned asset manager, Vanguard will continue to provide investors with the information and options they need to continue to align their investment portfolios with their goals and preferences.

