Vanguard Unveils Data from Investor Choice Proxy Voting Pilot

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today unveiled data from its Investor Choice proxy voting pilot, outlining individual investor engagement and voting policy preferences from the 2024 proxy season.

Vanguard's Investor Choice pilot, which launched in early 2023, empowers individual investors to make their voices heard on important shareholder matters at portfolio companies held in the participating Vanguard funds. Since its launch, the pilot has expanded to include five equity index funds comprising more than $100 billion in assets – offering individual investors in those funds the ability to choose from a selection of proxy voting policy options that determine how their proportionate fund ownership is voted at shareholder meetings.

"We believe Investor Choice is an exciting and impactful way to empower individual investors in specific Vanguard funds to more directly influence how their proxies are voted, improve the corporate governance ecosystem, and reinforce our passive, investor-owned, and time-tested approach that supports millions of investors," said John Galloway, Global Head of Investment Stewardship at Vanguard. "By offering Investor Choice, we are enabling interested individual investors to more fully align their investment portfolios with their personal preferences in order to advance their long-term financial goals."

Approximately 40,000 Vanguard investors participated in the pilot during the 2024 proxy season, reflecting the growing interest from individual investors to engage in the proxy voting process. Key findings include:

Overall, participating investors' policy selections 1 were: "Not Voting" Policy : 2.3% Company Board-Aligned Policy : 30.3% Third-party ESG Policy : 24.4% Vanguard-Advised Funds Policy : 43%





were: Individual investors in the Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF selected the third-party ESG policy (78.2%) at more than three-times the rate of the overall participating population (24.4%).





Investors in the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund were the most likely to support the Company Board-Aligned Policy (33.4%) and the least likely to support the Third-party ESG Policy (17.9%) across the five funds included in the 2024 pilot.





Participants who invested in the piloted funds directly with Vanguard were approximately two-times more likely to participate in the pilot versus those who invested in the participating funds through other firms.

________________ 1 For more information about the voting policy options, please click here.

"The results from our pilot underscore that individual investors have a point-of-view on corporate governance and, consistent with our mission to take a stand for investors, we are committed to continuing to empower investors by expanding access to the proxy voting process," added Galloway.

For more information about Vanguard's Investor Choice pilot, please click here.

