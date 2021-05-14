Vanguard to Open New Office in Dallas

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today announced plans to open a new office in the Dallas-Fort Worth region in early 2022. In alignment with the firm's commitment to making advice more accessible and affordable for investors, the new location will be dedicated to supporting all aspects of its growing advice businesses.

Vanguard has long focused on advice and the value it provides investors in the U.S. and around the world, whether it is delivered directly by Vanguard or through independent financial advisors using Vanguard's products and services. The new location will support the continued growth of Vanguard's advice businesses, capitalizing on the region's vibrant pool of advisor, UX, and IT talent. To start, the new hub will be staffed by financial advisors aligned to the firm's leading virtual advice offer, Personal Advisor Services, as well as IT professionals supporting Vanguard's broader advice services.

"At Vanguard, we deliver advice with one thing in mind: Our clients' outcomes," said Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley. "Our advice offers are powered by sophisticated technology, personalized to meet each clients' individual needs and preferences, and accessible at an industry-leading low all-in cost. Establishing a new office in Dallas reflects our continued commitment to hiring top advisor and technology talent to support our advised clients."

Vanguard continues to build and evolve its advice capabilities and product line-up to serve the needs of individual investors and independent financial advisors. For its direct and retirement plan clients in the U.S., Vanguard offers a pair of complementary advisory services, Personal Advisor Services (PAS) and Digital Advisor. Launched in 2015, PAS is an industry-leading hybrid advice offer,1 combining sophisticated technology and an online experience with the expertise and behavioral coaching of a human advisor. More recently, Vanguard introduced Digital Advisor to deliver personalized, convenient, and affordable advice in an all-digital format.

Vanguard: A destination for mission-driven talent

Vanguard believes attracting top talent is essential to the firm's success as a leader in the asset management industry and is dedicated to creating an environment where crew are given the opportunity to grow, thrive, and achieve their professional goals. The firm's internal development and external recruitment efforts include a robust partnership with the CFP® Board, deep relationships with the nation's top college financial planning programs, and an array of learning and development opportunities for Vanguard advisors. Vanguard is also a top destination for IT, UX, and digital talent, cultivating the professional growth opportunities through continuous development, challenging work experiences, and compelling and versatile career paths.

The new location, like all Vanguard offices, will immerse Vanguard crew in the firm's client-centric culture and collaborative work environment, and will offer development opportunities that enable crew to best support their clients. Newly hired crew will work remotely until the new office opens in early 2022. Consistent with the existing virtual PAS service model, advisors in the Dallas office will engage with clients via phone, email, and videoconference.

The Dallas office will be Vanguard's 5th U.S. location. The firm was founded in Valley Forge, PA, in 1975 and has additional offices in Scottsdale, AZ (1994); Charlotte, NC (1997); and Washington, DC (2007). Specifics on location, hiring plans, and staffing for the new office will be confirmed in the coming months.

About Vanguard

Vanguard is one of the world's largest investment management companies. As of March 31, 2021, Vanguard managed $7.5 trillion in global assets. The firm, headquartered in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, offers 438 funds to its more than 30 million investors worldwide. For more information, visit vanguard.com.

1 Vanguard Personal Advisor Services manages $231 billion, as of March 31, 2021.

Advice services are provided by Vanguard Advisers, Inc., a registered investment advisor, or by Vanguard National Trust Company, a federally chartered, limited-purpose trust company.

SOURCE Vanguard