Vanguard To Transfer Exchange Listing Of Total Bond Market ETF To Nasdaq

By moving BND to Nasdaq, Vanguard aims to achieve certain benefits, including trading and liquidity synergies among its suite of total bond market ETFs. Vanguard recently filed a preliminary registration statement for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF, which will invest primarily in two underlying ETFs: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX). BNDX is currently listed on Nasdaq and it is anticipated that Vanguard Total World Bond ETF will also be listed on Nasdaq.

Vanguard is also seeking diversity in the exchanges on which its ETFs trade. By diversifying Vanguard's ETF lineup across all three major U.S. ETF exchanges, Vanguard seeks to mitigate operational risk and reduce exposure to potential exchange issues. Vanguard's ETF Capital Markets team continually evaluates each product listing and its unique characteristics to select the optimal exchange for new and existing ETFs. Many of the U.S.-domiciled ETFs sponsored by Vanguard remain listed on NYSE Arca as Vanguard continues to consider NYSE Arca a strong listing partner.

A fixed income ETF leader

Vanguard launched its first suite of fixed income ETFs in 2007. Today, the firm is the second largest manager of bond ETFs in the U.S.1, with 17 products and $151.2 billion in assets.

Vanguard has continued to thoughtfully build its U.S. ETF lineup, introducing Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) in 2012; Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) and Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) in 2013; Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) in 2015; and Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) in 2017.

All figures as of May 31, 2018 unless otherwise noted.

1Source: Morningstar data as of May 31, 2018.

For more information about Vanguard funds and ETFs, visit vanguard.com or call 800-662-7447 to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus. Investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other important information about a fund are contained in the prospectus; read and consider it carefully before investing. Copies of the final prospectus can be obtained from Vanguard. Please note that a preliminary prospectus is subject to change.

Vanguard ETF Shares are not redeemable with the issuing Fund other than in very large aggregations worth millions of dollars. Instead, investors must buy and sell Vanguard ETF Shares in the secondary market and hold those shares in a brokerage account. In doing so, the investor may incur brokerage commissions and may pay more than net asset value when buying and receive less than net asset value when selling.

A registration statement relating to Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest.

Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss.

Bond funds are subject to the risk that an issuer will fail to make payments on time, and that bond prices will decline because of rising interest rates or negative perceptions of an issuer's ability to make payments. Investments in bonds issued by non-U.S. companies and governments are subject to risks including country/regional risk and currency risk. These risks are especially high in emerging markets.

