Vaniam Group Announces Dr. Quaovi H. Sodji of Stanford University as the Inaugural Recipient of Conquer Cancer-Vaniam Group LLC Young Investigator Award

Vaniam Group Funds Annual Award Given to Black, African, or African American Cancer Researchers

Dr. Sodji received the inaugural YIA for his research that explores targeting the complement C3a and C3a receptor as a novel immunotherapy approach against pancreatic cancer. The goal of his project is to enhance the infiltration of immune cells into pancreatic tumor, thus improving the ability of the immune system to eliminate pancreatic cancer.

"Pancreatic cancer is the 3rd leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States and by 2030 is projected to become the 2nd only behind lung cancer," said Dr. Sodji. "The YIA represents a tremendous opportunity, which in addition to providing funding to support my research project, constitutes a great networking opportunity within the largest community of oncologist worldwide."

About Vaniam Group LLC

Vaniam Group is a people-first, purpose-driven, independent network of healthcare and scientific communications agencies committed to helping clients realize the full potential of their compounds in the oncology and hematology marketplace.

Founded in 2007 as a virtual-by-design organization, Vaniam Group harnesses the talents and expertise of team members around the world. For more information, visit vaniamgroup.com.

About Conquer Cancer

Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation was founded by the foremost cancer doctors of ASCO to see dramatic advances in the prevention, treatment, and cures of all types of cancer. As ASCO's foundation, Conquer Cancer supports groundbreaking research and education so both doctors and patients have the resources they need. Their mission is to conquer cancer worldwide by funding breakthrough research and sharing cutting-edge knowledge.

About Women Leaders in Oncology

WLO is focused on creating research, business, and philanthropic connections for women in oncology drug development, clinical research, and clinical practice. WLO establishes and nurtures connections among women leaders through events, fundraising, and recognition. For more information, visit WomenLeadersinOncology.com.

