Vanillin Market, 43% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vanillin market size is estimated to grow by USD 427.69 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.08% during the forecast period.

To understand more about this market - Download a FREE Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vanillin Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered End-user (Food and beverages, Fragrances, and Pharmaceuticals) and Type (Natural vanillin and Synthetic vanillin) Key Companies Covered Advanced Biotech, Apple Flavor and Fragrance Group Co. Ltd., Aurochemicals, Axxence Aromatic GmbH, BASF SE, Borregaard ASA, BRENNTAG SE, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., Comax MFG Corp., De Monchy Aromatics Ltd., Evolva Holding AG, Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Co. Ltd., Lesaffre and Cie, Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical and Chemical Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Omega Ingredients Ltd., Solvay SA, Viachem Inc., Vigon International Inc., and TANOBIO Regions Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Region Outlook

APAC North America Europe South America Middle East & Africa

1. APAC - APAC is estimated to contribute 43%. to the growth of the global market. The Vanillin Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027. Vanillin finds substantial use in the food and beverage industry in APAC, especially in bakery products, confectioneries, ice cream, chocolates, and alcoholic beverages. Natural vanillin is highly sought after for its versatility in flavoring, such as chocolate, strawberry, and caramel, maintaining natural labeling.

The region's food flavors market is boosted by rising processed food demand in countries like India , China , Vietnam , and Japan , driven by increased consumption due to more working professionals and nuclear families. Vanillin serves various industries beyond food, including fragrance, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors.

, , , and , driven by increased consumption due to more working professionals and nuclear families. Vanillin serves various industries beyond food, including fragrance, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors. Bio-based and synthetic vanillin finds applications in aromatic candles, perfumes, deodorants, and food additives like ferulic acid and eugenol. Notably, research at Penn State focuses on milk-based beverages and the ice cream industry, further highlighting vanillin's diverse applications, including fruit creams.

For more insights on APAC's significant contribution along with the market share of rest of the regions and countries - Download a FREE Sample

Segmentation Overview

End-user 1.1 Food and beverages

1.2 Fragrances

1.3 Pharmaceuticals Type 2.1 Natural vanillin

2.2 Synthetic vanillin Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Fastest growing segment: The food and beverages sector is expected to witness significant market share growth in the upcoming forecast period. Vanillin, a commonly used flavoring agent, plays a vital role in this segment, finding application in various products such as sweets, desserts, cakes, chocolates, instant noodles, and biscuits. The segment, valued at USD 257.56 million in 2017, experienced continuous expansion until 2021.

Vanillin's distinct milky flavor renders it suitable as an edible spice, often incorporated into food products during the dry stage of mixing sugar and flour. Its integration into fatty ingredients enhances topping and creaming outcomes and is particularly prevalent in powdered form in chocolate manufacturing.

With increased usage, market players are introducing new vanillin products tailored for food and beverage applications, anticipated to further propel segment growth. These factors collectively contribute to the anticipated boost in segment growth throughout the forecast period.

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Research Analysis

The Vanillin Market encompasses the production and distribution of both Synthetic and Bio-based forms of this essential flavoring. Confectioneries, particularly Ice Cream, are significant consumers of Vanillin. The Fragrance Industry also utilizes Vanillin in Aromatherapy products, such as Toiletries, Incense Sticks, Candles, and Sweet-flavored Perfumes.

The Economic Opportunity in the Vanillin Market extends to the Personal Care Industry, Milk-based Beverages, and Ready-to-Eat and Processed Foods. Pesticides are sometimes used in Vanillin production, raising concerns for sustainability. Penn State and other research institutions continue to explore innovative methods for producing Bio-based Vanillin, contributing to the market's growth.

Market Overview

The Vanillin Market represents a significant segment of the global flavors and fragrances industry. This market is characterized by the production and supply of Vanillin, a synthetic substitute for natural vanilla flavor. The production of Vanillin involves several processes, including the fermentation of certain bacteria, followed by the extraction of Vanillin using solvents such as ethanol or water.

The market for Vanillin is driven by its widespread use in various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and fragrances. The market is expected to grow due to increasing demand for Vanillin in emerging economies and the ongoing trend towards the use of natural and organic flavors.

The market also faces challenges such as price volatility and the availability of alternative flavorings. Despite these challenges, the Vanillin Market continues to be an essential component of the global flavors and fragrances industry.

Start exploring market insights by Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio