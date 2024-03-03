Vanillin market size is estimated to grow by USD 427.69 million between 2022 and 2027, The growing popularity of ethyl vanillin will drive the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The vanillin market size is forecast to increase by USD 427.69 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 11.08%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The market is driven by the growing popularity of ethyl vanillin. Ethyl vanillin is an organic compound commonly made from catechol. The strong potency makes it highly beneficial as a flavor and fragrance compound. It is more expensive to manufacture but has a sweeter odor than methyl vanillin, which is of high importance. High soluble properties and cost-effectiveness of ethyl vanillin make it feasible for significant consumption in various food and beverages. Some of the food products it is extensively used include cheeses, butter, almond essence, and various flavors related to roasting, such as chocolate, smoke, caramel, and coffee. Henceforth, the growing popularity of ethyl vanillin is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. View PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vanillin Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 427.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.68 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France

Segment Overview

The market is segmented by end-user (food and beverages, fragrances, and pharmaceuticals), type (natural vanillin and synthetic vanillin), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by end-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market share growth by the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. Vanillin has a strong milky flavor and is used as an edible spice. It is often added to foods during the drying stage when sugar and flour are mixed. Also, when integrated into fat ingredients it offers better topping and creaming results. Additionally, due to increased usage, vendors operating in the market are also offering new vanillin products for food and beverage applications. Market introduction of such new products is expected to drive the growth of the food and beverage segment during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

APAC is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Vanillin is used in the food industry to make sugar almonds, nougat, sweets, and caramels. The growth of the food flavorings market in APAC is mainly due to the increasing demand for processed foods in the region, especially in countries such as India, China, Vietnam, and Japan. In addition, the demand for processed foods is increasing due to an increase in the number of workers and nuclear families. These factors will drive the vanillin market growth in APAC.

Vendor Landscape

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Advanced Biotech, Apple Flavor and Fragrance Group Co. Ltd., Aurochemicals, Axxence Aromatic GmbH, BASF SE, Borregaard ASA, BRENNTAG SE, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., Comax MFG Corp., De Monchy Aromatics Ltd., Evolva Holding AG, Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Co. Ltd., Lesaffre and Cie, Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical and Chemical Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Omega Ingredients Ltd., Solvay SA, Viachem Inc., Vigon International Inc., and TANOBIO.

Key Benefits for Companies

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Analyst Review

The vanillin market is a vibrant sector within the fragrance industry, catering not only to perfumeries but also to various other industries such as bakery products, confectioneries, ice cream, chocolates, alcoholic beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and even the fragrance industry itself. This versatile compound, used as a flavoring agent and fragrance enhancer, finds its applications in a wide array of products, reflecting the diverse consumption patterns of consumers worldwide.

Driven by the increasing demand for natural ingredients and the growing preference for organic food and healthy lifestyle choices, the vanillin market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years. Regulatory bodies such as REACH, the Code of Federal Regulations, and NIOSH play crucial roles in ensuring the safety and compliance of vanillin-based products, addressing concerns related to hazard classification, eye irritation, skin sensitivity, acute toxicity, and aquatic chronic diseases.

In the food and beverage industry, vanillin is utilized not only for its flavor-enhancing properties but also for its aromatic characteristics, contributing to the creation of indulgent treats like sweets, ice cream, and processed foods. Moreover, its application extends to livestock fodder, where it serves as a chemical intermediate in the production of fine chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

In the fragrance industry, vanillin is a prized ingredient, offering a wide range of scent possibilities for perfumes, room fresheners, car fresheners, and aromatic candles. Consumers are drawn to its sweet-flavored perfumes, organic perfumes, and aromatherapy products, seeking sensory experiences that align with their hectic lifestyles and disposable incomes.

The economic opportunities within the vanillin market are vast, with manufacturers continuously innovating to meet evolving consumer preferences. As the demand for ready-to-eat foods and convenience products surges, vanillin finds its place in enhancing the sensory appeal of these offerings, reflecting the dynamic nature of consumption patterns worldwide.

In conclusion, the vanillin market stands at the intersection of various industries, offering a plethora of opportunities for stakeholders. Whether it's in the realm of flavoring, fragrance, or therapeutic applications, vanillin continues to leave its aromatic mark on products that enrich the lives of consumers globally.

