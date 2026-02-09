Vankyo Ranks No. 1 Spot in North American Projector Market for a Second Straight Year

BELTSVILLE, Md., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vankyo achieved No. 1 in projector unit sales in the North American market in 2025, according to the latest market report from Circana, LLC, formerly IRI and NPD, a globally recognized leader in consumer behavior and retail analytics.

Vankyo Ranks No. 1 Spot in North American Projector Market

Circana provides independent, third-party insight into the North American consumer electronics market. Its data indicates that the projector category in North America continued to evolve in 2025, with demand shifting toward home, portable, and smart projection solutions, and these segments showing relatively stronger momentum within the category.

Vankyo's market leadership in 2025 reflects a multi-year growth trajectory in North America, where the brand has consistently ranked among the top-performing projector manufacturers for five consecutive years, advancing from a leading challenger position to the category's top spot. This performance has been driven by strong sell-through of high-volume models such as the Vankyo Leisure 3 Pro and Vankyo Leisure 470 with Roku Express streaming player, alongside the company's 2025 performance-oriented lineup featuring the Performance H500R, Perfomance V700G, and Performance V700G Pro, designed to address diverse price segments and usage scenarios.

Vankyo products are currently distributed through major U.S. retail channels including Walmart, BestBuy, Target, Macy's, and Sam's Club, highlighting the brand's expanding retail footprint and portfolio maturity.

About Vankyo

Vankyo is a leading global brand dedicated to developing innovative and high-quality home entertainment projectors and related accessories. With a focus on enhancing user experience through cutting-edge technology and accessible design, Vankyo strives to bring immersive visual experiences to homes worldwide.

