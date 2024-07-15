VANKYO, the No.1 Projector Brand in North America Makes its Debut at the Latin American Electronics International Trade Show

SÃO PAULO, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VANKYO, a leading brand in the projector industry, is thrilled to announce its first-ever appearance at the Latin American Electronics International Trade Show 2024, the premier consumer electronics show in Brazil. With an impressive track record of being the top-selling projector brand in North America for four consecutive years based on the sales volumes from its major selling channels such as BestBuy, Walmart, and Target, VANKYO has solidified its reputation as a brand synonymous with innovation, quality, and exceptional value.

VANKYO invites you to join us at the Latin American Electronics International Trade Show

Renowned for its commitment to excellence, VANKYO has established itself as a trusted name among consumers seeking high-quality projectors with great value for the money. Its success in the North American market can be attributed to the brand's dedication to delivering exceptional performance, cutting-edge features, and captivating user experiences.

In May 2024, VANKYO unveiled three new models at BestBuy: the Performance V700 Pro, Leisure 570B, and Leisure 470 Neo, featuring the distinctive V-Smile family design that has become a hallmark of the brand. These new projectors are also available on the VANKYO official website like the V700 Pro and 570B, promising to deliver an immersive viewing experience with native 1080p resolution and rich sound effects powered by stereo speakers and Dolby Audio that VANKYO users have come to expect, with enhanced features like smart auto adjustment and official built-in contents from Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video that cater to the needs of modern consumers. Besides the above all-mighty smart projectors, the Leisure 470 Neo provides an entry-level option with the best value for someone new to projectors and seeking an affordable alternative to traditional TV.

One of the highlights of VANKYO's newest offerings at the Latin American Electronics International Trade Show is the Performance V700G projector equipped with the integrated Google TV system. This highly anticipated model, slated for release in the second half of the year, brings the power of Google's renowned operating system to the world of projectors, opening up a world of entertainment possibilities for users.

VANKYO's presence at the Latin American Electronics International Trade Show signifies the its commitment to expanding its global reach and connecting with new audiences. By participating in this prestigious event, VANKYO aims to showcase its dedication to innovation and provide consumers in Brazil and beyond with access to leading-edge projection technologies.

"We are excited to make our debut at the Latin American Electronics International Trade Show and introduce our latest projector lineup to the South American market," said Vincent, the president at VANKYO. "Vankyo's success in North America has been remarkable, and we are confident that our top-notch projectors will delight consumers in Brazil with their superior performance, stylish designs, and user-friendly features."

The Latin American Electronics International Trade Show will take place from July 15th to 18th, 2024, at the Transamerica Expo Center. Visitors to VANKYO's booth (Hall C, Stand O140) will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of the new projector models, witness the impressive visuals firsthand, and engage with knowledgeable representatives who can provide in-depth information about the products.

To schedule an appointment or interview with a VANKYO representative at the Latin American Electronics International Trade Show, please contact us via the email address: [email protected].

About VANKYO

VANKYO has always been about innovation. As one of the most trustworthy projector brands, VANKYO is focused on delivering immersive, fantastic, and exciting visual feasts to people worldwide. While that innovation lies at the core of our business, it has transformed into our mission to empower people to explore display possibilities and enjoy a better life. Today, we have built multiple online and offline channels and have been trusted by millions of customers worldwide - but we're just getting started.

