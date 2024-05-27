VANKYO Unveils 2024 Projector New Arrivals with Smart Features at Best Buy, Revolutionizing Best-Value Home Theater

Transform Your Living Room into a Personal Theater: VANKYO Debuts Projectors with V-Smile Design and VanOS, Offering Netflix, Youtube, and Prime Video Integration.

BELTSVILLE, Md., May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VANKYO, the world's leading innovative projector brand is releasing three home projectors just in time for Memorial Day: Leisure L470 Neo, Leisure L570 Bundle, and Performance V700 Pro. These three projectors make their debut with a brand-new V-Smile Design at BestBuy store in the US. Apart from the stylish design, the VANKYO new arrivals also captures customers' attention with the PixPerfect technology and the Smart VanOS, aiming to be the best-value option on the home theater solution.

Leisure L470 Neo: Everyone's First Projector

For those looking for a straightforward projector to have a big-screen viewing experience even help baking, sewing creation and budget-minded beginners, the Leisure L470 Neo is the perfect entry-level projector, combining ease of use with impressive features. The native 720p resolution enables a sharper, crisper visuals that enhance the viewing pleasure. Featuring electrical adjustment, it seamlessly aligns and focuses your display at the touch of a button on the remote. Thanks to the smooth wireless mirroring, uers can easily stream content from their devices to the big screen without tangled cables. The two-way bluetooth 5.1 can create a personalized home theater experience with audio sharing and standalone speaker capabilities. The physical control buttons provide easy access to essential functions in case the remote is missing.

Leisure L570 Bundle: An All-Mighty Projector Yet Budget-Friendly Projector

For cost-conscious tech novices, the Leisure L570 Bundle offers a powerful, feature-rich experience at an affordable price, bundled with a 100" screen for a complete viewing solution. Boasting built-in smart content, it is pre-loaded with official Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video for instant entertainment. VANKYO's exclusive PixPerfect technology utilizes smart auto adjustment, incorporating automatic keystone correction, focus enhancement, intelligent obstacle avoidance, and precise screen alignment to ensure flawless viewing experiences every time. The native 1080P resolution delivers crystal-clear image quality. In the meanwhile, its dual 5W speakers bundled with the Dolby Audio technology, providing users with rich, powerful sound that complements the stunning visuals. The pressure sensitive button combines modern elegance with intuitive control for a seamless user experience.

Performance V700 Pro: An Ultra-Bright Smart Portable Theater

For those seeking the ultimate home theater experience, the Performance V700 Pro is the ideal choice, offering ultra-bright performance and smart features. Shining with an ultra brightness of 680 Lumens ensures vivid, bright images even in well-lit environments. Featuring Dolby Audio and dual 8W speakers for an immersive home theater sound experience, the projector not only offers exceptional brightness and sound but also includes built-in official Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. The PixPerfect smart auto adjustment feature ensures a flawless display, granting direct access to your favorite streaming services without additional TV sticks, resulting in an unparalleled viewing experience.

Pricing & Availability

All three projectors are now available for purchase at Best Buy, both online and in-store in the US:

Leisure L470 Neo: $129.99

Leisure L570 Bundle: $239.99

Performance V700 Pro: $499.99

Brand Experience Ambassador Recruitment

VANKYO always welcomes any opinions or feedback from the consumers to improve our products.

About VANKYO

VANKYO has always been about innovation. As one of the most trustworthy projector brands, VANKYO is focused on delivering immersive, fantastic, and exciting visual feasts to people worldwide. While that innovation lies at the core of our business, it has transformed into our mission to empower people to explore display possibilities, and enjoy a better life. Today, we have built multiple online and offline channels and have been trusted by millions of customers worldwide - but we're just getting started. As our product continues to evolve, we stay focused on delivering premium products and services to customers across the globe. For more information about VANKYO, please visit https://ivankyo.com/.

