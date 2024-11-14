EDISON, N.J., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanpowers, a direct-to-consumer e-bike brand, is known for offering high-performance, top-quality e-bikes. Recently, the brand has kicked off its Black Friday sale, offering unprecedented discounts on both best-selling and new models. Additionally, they are offering exclusive benefits, making it easier than ever for more people to enjoy the joy of riding.

Vanpowers Launches the Biggest E-Bike Sale of the Year with up to 50% Off

"We're excited to kick off the Black Friday sale early and hope more people can experience the convenience and joy of riding an e-bike," the Vanpowers team stated. "Whether they're for city commuting or outdoor adventures, getting these models at the best prices is a rare opportunity."

The sale runs through December 5th, covering the entire Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping seasons. During this time, customers can start shopping early and avoid the Black Friday rush. Those who prefer to do their shopping after the busy weekend can also take advantage of the extended promotion available on the Vanpowers website. Below are their detailed deals on the e-bike models.

The City Vanture is designed for urban riding, blending high performance with sleek modern aesthetics. Here are the key features:

Lightweight Design: Built with an assembled frame, it weighs just 34 lbs, ensuring a lightweight ride while enhancing durability.

Powerful Performance: Equipped with a high-efficiency motor, it reaches a speed of up to 20 mph, making it ideal for quick navigation through city streets.

Long Range : With a high-capacity battery, a three-hour charge supports up to 50 miles of range, perfect for daily commuting or weekend adventures.

: With a high-capacity battery, a three-hour charge supports up to 50 miles of range, perfect for daily commuting or weekend adventures. Low Maintenance: Featuring a quiet Gates® CDN™ belt drive system, it requires much less maintenance compared to traditional chain drives.

During Vanpowers' promotion, the City Vanture is available at a 50% discount, now priced at only $869, and includes a free $49 bike helmet for added safety. For those looking to go even further, Vanpowers is offering an exclusive deal: add an extra $50 to purchase a $300 additional battery, extending the range up to 80 miles.

The UrbanGlide is a connected, intelligent e-bike that combines flexibility with comfort. With a range of 70 miles on a single charge, it's perfect for daily commuting and short-distance trips. Key features include:

Multiple Model Options: The UrbanGlide comes in three different models—Standard, Pro, and Ultra—so users can choose the version that best fits their needs.

City-Friendly Design: Equipped with an advanced suspension system, it absorbs road vibrations effectively, ensuring a smooth ride even on rough terrain.

Relaxed Riding Position: With a low step-through frame and low pedal point, it is easy for riders of all ages and body types to use. Its ergonomic design reduces strain on the back and hips for a more comfortable ride.

Intelligent Interaction: The UrbanGlide's app allows riders to plan their routes and track their speed, distance traveled, and calories burned.

For those seeking a high-performance and comfortable urban riding companion, the UrbanGlide is an ideal choice. During the Black Friday sale, the premium UrbanGlide-Ultra model is available with a $840 discount, while the other two models offer savings of $870 and $200. Plus, customers who purchase any UrbanGlide model can add $10 to get an upgraded widened, thickened seat cushion, enhancing their riding comfort even further.

In addition to these classic models, Vanpowers has introduced two new products this year: the all-terrain e-bike, GrandTeton, and the lightweight gravel e-bike, UrbanCross, perfect for those who love outdoor riding and multi-terrain exploration. Both models are available with discounts starting at $200 during this promotion.

This shopping season, whether riders are ordering gifts for their loved ones or gearing up for springtime outings next year, Vanpowers' Black Friday deals are the perfect opportunity. For more details and offers, please visit the Vanpowers Black Friday page.

About Vanpowers

Vanpowers is a leading electric bike company dedicated to providing customers with green, convenient, and efficient e-bikes and gears. Vanpowers focuses on cutting-edge technology, rider safety, and environmental sustainability to enable every rider to go farther with confidence. With supply chains and local warehouses across the U.S. and Europe, Vanpowers offers lightning-fast shipping, with deliveries usually taking three to seven days.

SOURCE Vanpowers