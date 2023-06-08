Vanpowers Launches UrbanGlide--the Connected, Intelligent E-bike for Commuters Capable of 70 Miles on a Single Charge

Each UrbanGlide—equipped with 500-watt motors, hydraulic disc brakes, fork and seat suspension and 690-watt-hour batteries--comes with an intelligent app and is covered by Vanservice, a comprehensive repair service where technicians can come to you.

CHINO, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanpowers officially announced the launch of their latest e-bike, UrbanGlide—a precision-built, high torque, smooth-powered bike with a 500-watt motor designed for metro commuters and capable of traveling 70 miles on a single charge. UrbanGlide, which comes in three different models, is now available for pre-order for the early-bird price, beginning at $1,099

The connected, intelligent e-bike can be experienced in person at the (e)revolution National E-Bike B2B2C Trade and Consumer Show at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver on June 8, 2023 at Booth #6627.

Vanpowers also announced today that its e-bikes, including UrbanGlide, come equipped with Vanservice, Vanpowers' extensive warranty and repair service providing 14/7 customer service and up to 6 years of coverage on parts.

"We created UrbanGlide specifically for commuters navigating the concrete jungle," said Darik Duan, chief of research and development at Vanpowers. "This is their tool--and toy. Every component--from the hydraulic brakes, powerful motor, the suspension fork, the ultra-comfortable suspension seatpost and saddle, the long-range battery, etc—was carefully considered. We are proud to have created a safe, reliable, cutting-edge e-bike that city dwellers will prefer to their cars."

The following are key details about the UrbanGlide:

  • Low cross frame and low step point are user-friendly, suitable for people of different ages and different body types
  • 500W motor and sensitive torque sensor deliver quick acceleration and make the ride easy and smooth
  • Battery charges to 90% in four hours
  • Suspension seatpost with pressure-relieving saddle for ultra rider comfort
  • Suspension front fork filters out vibrations and softens the impact of the road conditions
  • Adjustable handlebar with 0-90 degree adjustment angle
  • Lighting function for night riding
  • UrbanGlide's app allows riders to plan their routes, as well as track their speed, distance traveled, and calories burned

"In addition to building the most comfortable commuter bike on the market, we've also created the industry's best warranty and repair system," said Vanpowers' Darik Duan. "We don't think our riders will need it; but, in case they do, we've made getting help as accessible as possible. Vanservice, our upgraded after-sale program, has your back. When you want help from Vanpowers, it's a hassle-free experience. You schedule repairs online. We can even come to your home to fix your bike."

The following are key details about Vanservice:

  • 14/7 customer service network is ready to help
  • 30-day free returns and exchanges for quality issues
  • Replacement of the entire bike if core components fail
  • Repairs tailored to your preferences, available at your home or partner service locations
  • Up to 6-year warranty covering 25 parts, including frame, batteries, motor and sensors
  • Replacement parts are shipped free of charge within warranty period

About Vanpowers
Founded in 2021 and run by a group of creative and conscientious cycling enthusiasts, Vanpowers has set the standard high for e-bikes. In addition to UrbanGlide, Vanpowers sells four other e-bikes, which are sold worldwide. All Vanpowers e-bikes sold in the United States can be covered by Vanservice. With supply chains and local warehouses across the US, UK and Europe, Vanpowers offers fast shipping with deliveries usually taking between 3 to 7 days. For more information, please visit www.vanpowers.com.

