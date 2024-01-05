Vanpowers To Unveil Cutting-Edge Smart E-Bikes at CES 2024: Introducing The GrandTeton and UrbanCross Series

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanpowers, a trailblazing e-bike company, is proud to announce the debut of their latest e-bike models at CES 2024. The GrandTeton, an all-terrain mountain e-bike, and the UrbanCross, a lightweight gravel e-bike, showcase Vanpowers' commitment to technological excellence and rider security. Both models integrate the brand's new state-of-the-art smart security system, designed to provide owners with unparalleled protection against theft. 

The UrbanCross, Vanpowers Lightweight Gravel E-Bike
The GrandTeton, Vanpowers All-Terrain Mountain E-Bike
"We're excited to reveal our newest innovations, the GrandTeton and UrbanCross, at CES 2024," announced Darik Duan, Head of Research and Development at Vanpowers. "These additions not only broaden our intelligent e-bike lineup but also motivate us to continue to push the boundaries of smart e-bike technology to enhance rider safety and security."

The introduction of these two e-bikes signifies a significant milestone for Vanpowers, showcasing their advancements in technology and safety within the e-bike industry. At the core of their innovation lies the brand's advanced smart system, which integrates a range of safety features, including hub motor lock, emergency SOS, vibration detector, real-time GPS tracking, and geofencing. This smart system sets a new benchmark in anti-theft protection, significantly mitigating the risk of bike theft while enhancing the likelihood of successful recovery in the event of theft.

The UrbanCross is a lightweight road e-bike meticulously crafted for urban and gravel roads, perfectly addressing the requirements of urban commuters and short-distance travelers. Its features, including the Shimano® GRX groupset, flared gravel handlebar, advanced gravel frame, and rich mounting capability, make it a reliable and customizable option for gravel riding. In addition, with its agile handling and impressive range of up to 62 miles (100km), riders can effortlessly navigate through urban landscapes while achieving their leisure and fitness goals.

The mountain bike, GrandTeton, will be ideal for adventure enthusiasts with a hunger to conquer any terrain. With a powerful 130Nm motor and torque sensor, it offers a thrilling and effortless ride experience at speeds up to 20mph. Designed for long-distance journeys, the GrandTeton boasts a removable 692Wh lithium-ion battery, which can provide a range of up to 110 miles (180km) when combined with an optional power bank.

At Vanpowers, rider safety is a top priority. Their innovative mountain bike is equipped with Tektro 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes, ensuring reliable braking power. Riders can decelerate from 28mph to a full stop within 10 meters without any risk of overheating or failure. Additionally, riders of all sizes can enjoy a comfortable ride thanks to the widened seat and pedals, a 120mm travel air suspension fork, and a weight capacity of up to 400lbs.

All Vanpowers e-bikes come equipped with Vanservice, offering extensive warranty and repair services, including 14/7 customer support and up to six years of parts coverage.

The UrbanCross and GrandTeton, both displayed at CES Booth #56526 at the Venetian Expo, Level 2, Halls A-D, will be available for pre-order later in 2024.

Vanpowers invites attendees of CES 2024 to visit their booth and experience the new e-bike models firsthand. Discover the future of electric bikes and witness the fusion of advanced technology and exceptional design. For more information, please visit www.vanpowers.com.

About Vanpowers

Vanpowers is a leading electric bike company dedicated to providing customers with green, convenient, and efficient transportation tools. Vanpowers focuses on cutting-edge technology, rider safety, and environmental sustainability to enable every rider to journey farther with carefree confidence. With supply chains and local warehouses across the U.S. and Europe, Vanpowers offers lightning-fast shipping, with deliveries usually taking between three to seven days.

