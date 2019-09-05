Vans Kicks Off The First Global Shoe Customization Competition To Enable Creative Expression Worldwide

"Our goal through Vans Global Custom Culture is to create a platform that is accessible to everyone," said April Vitkus, Vans Senior Director of Global Brand Marketing. "A barrier to creativity is having access to the tools needed to create something unique, and as a brand it's our purpose and commitment to provide a range of platforms to empower and enable individuals."

Participating markets by region include:

North America : USA , Canada , Mexico

: , , Europe : Germany , United Kingdom , France

: , , Asia : Australia , China , Hong Kong SAR, India , Indonesia , Japan , Korea, Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , Thailand , Vietnam , Taiwan

How it works:

September 5 – September 29 consumers from participating markets can go on custom-culture.vans.com to sign-up to join the competition. Creators, artists and fans are able to download and print a stencil of a Vans shoe, apply their own design aesthetic, digitally photograph their shoe design and see it come to life through the 3D rendering technology. Select markets will have the opportunity to purchase the design through Vans Customs.

– consumers from participating markets can go on custom-culture.vans.com to sign-up to join the competition. Creators, artists and fans are able to download and print a stencil of a Vans shoe, apply their own design aesthetic, digitally photograph their shoe design and see it come to life through the 3D rendering technology. Select markets will have the opportunity to purchase the design through Vans Customs. October 1 – 13 the public will have the chance to vote for their favorite design submission to help determine the top 10 finalists from each geographic region.

– 13 the public will have the chance to vote for their favorite design submission to help determine the top 10 finalists from each geographic region. Once the top 10 has been selected, the finalists will receive a pair of Era shoes to apply a new design onto Vans' literal canvas. The top 10 will be announced on December 5 , where all the artist's creations will be displayed online for a public vote.

, where all the artist's creations will be displayed online for a public vote. On December 19 , Vans representatives from the design and marketing teams, as well as select art ambassadors will choose one grand prize winner in each region to receive the $25,000 cash prize, have their shoes produced and sold by Vans, be flown out to the Vans HQ to meet with global designers, Steve Van Doren and more. Additionally, Vans will partner with each of the winners to donate a $100,000 to a charity.

Throughout the month of September, Vans will host creative workshops, as a way to participate and support competition participants in a collaborative environment.

Workshop Calendar (North America): RSVP HERE!

9/5 - Thursday Evening - Chicago House of Vans - Penelope Gazin

9/7 - Saturday Afternoon - Minneapolis - Co Exhibitions - Robin Eisenberg

- Co Exhibitions - 9/10 - Tuesday Evening - Los Angeles Vans DTLA Store - Robin Eisenberg

9/14 - Saturday Afternoon - LA 1700 Naud / Monster Children - Todd Francis

9/15 - Sunday Afternoon – J'Adore Detroit - Tony Whgln

9/19 - Thursday Evening - New Orleans Red Truck - Penelope Gazin

9/21 - Saturday Night - Primary Projects or Super Chief Miami - Kelly Breez

9/24 - Tuesday Evening - Space 1026 Philadelphia – Todd Francis

9/26 - Thursday Evening - NYC General Store Brooklyn - Jay Howell

9/28 - Saturday Afternoon - NYC 98 Orchard Monster Children – Jay Howell

Global Custom Culture reinforces Vans' dedication to providing communities and individuals the tools to express themselves through creativity. For more information on the latest stories from Vans visit custom-culture.vans.com and join the conversation by using #VansCustomCulture on social media.

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as the Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans' cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

