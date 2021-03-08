Vans Opens Public Nominations for "Foot the Bill" Program to Support Additional Small Businesses

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vans opens public nominating for "Foot the Bill" providing financial support to local and community-driven small businesses across the country. Since the beginning of 2021 Vans "Foot the Bill" program has supported 27 small businesses dealing with the ongoing devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you are a small business owner in need of help due to the impacts of COVID, you can submit your application at: vans.com/footthebill .

Every week, up to six businesses and venues will be added to the "Foot the Bill" website where consumers can learn more about each business' story, how they will be utilizing the funds that they receive, and the inspiration behind the design that they have selected for their footwear and apparel. In honor of International Women's Month, Vans is highlighting women-owned businesses and venues throughout March, including Sweat Records, Portland Flea, Grit N' Glory, Evolve Boutique, Milk + T, HauteButch, and Grog Shop.

Create & Cultivate, who nominated Sweat Records, Portland Flea and Grit N' Glory emphasized, "Small businesses are the foundation of our economy and the heart of our communities, and supporting women-owned small businesses - as a woman-owned small business ourselves - is at the core of what Create & Cultivate stands for," Create & Cultivate founder + CEO, Jaclyn Johnson.

"Foot The Bill" partners collaborate to create unique footwear and apparel that features original artwork that best represents their business' identity. Customers are able to support a business online by selecting their unique design through the Vans Customs program. The assortment of Vans Customs tools allows customers to choose from an array of options when designing their custom pair of Vans that gives back to participating partners.

While the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to have a disproportionate impact on small businesses, net proceeds from the "Foot The Bill" merchandise will be going directly to each of the participating partners to ensure that their businesses can make it through the challenges that they are currently faced with. Vans will be producing up to 1000 pairs of custom Vans and 250 t-shirts per participating partner and once they are sold out, that design will no longer be available for purchase.

To learn more about Vans' "Foot the Bill" program, to nominate your favorite small business and to see the participating partners, head to vans.com/footthebill .

