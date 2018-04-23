Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition

Starting today at 8 a.m. PT through May 4 at 5 p.m. PT, individuals can visit customculture.vans.com to cast their vote for their favorite design and determine the five finalists who will compete to win the grand prize of $75,000 for their art program.

"This year's top 50 designs offer a snapshot into the passion for design that is found in arts education programs around the country and harnesses a visual expression of the creativity that comes from our youth," said Megan Klempa, Custom Culture Program Manager. "Vans Custom Culture reinforces our commitment to fueling the next generation's creative minds and opens pathways for brighter and more colorful futures."

Similar to years past, the public vote will help determine the top five finalists who will be in the running for the grand prize of $75,000. The winner of this year's competition will receive a visit from Vans for a celebration on their school campus filled with art and music that will be brought to life in partnership with Journeys, Yoobi, Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) and Americans for the Arts (AFTA). The special event will culminate with a presentation of a $75,000 check for future arts education funding. The four runner-up schools will receive $10,000 and a special, limited-edition Vans gift for their participation.

Vans Custom Culture competition continues to empower high school students and individuals across the country to embrace creativity. With schools already suffering from their art programs being cut, Vans wants to make more of an impact to the community and target the schools who need additional funds the most.

For more information and to cast your Vans Custom Culture vote, visit customculture.vans.com.

The Top 50 Schools competing for their place in the Top 5:

Angelo Rodriguez High School, Atlantic Coast High School, Bel Air High School, Beloit Memorial High School, Biglerville High School, Blair Oaks High School, Blake High School, Brainerd High School, Brazoswood High School, Canyon Crest Academy, Clearview High School, Dexter Regional High School, Dixie Heights High School, Edon High School, Fontainebleau High School, Friendswood High School, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School, Grace King High School, Greenburgh Eleven UFSD, Harrisville Central School, Hiwassee Dam High School, Hixson High School, Idaho Fine Arts Academy, IDEA Brownsville College Prep, Ilwaco High School, Imagine Prep Coolidge, Jackson County High School, John Jay Science and Engineering Academy, Larned High School, LeBlanc Therapeutic High School, Lincoln High School, Mayfield High School, Middle Township High School, Mitchell High School, Moanalua High School, Monte Vista High School, Monterey High School, Mount Vernon High School, Mountlake Terrace High School, Oak Harbor High School, Omaha South High School, Onsted High School, Prescott High School, Red Rock Canyon School, Sisters High School, South Plainfield High School, Sussex Technical High School, Sweeny High School, Switzerland County High School, Tonkawa Public School.

