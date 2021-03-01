Vans Presents "These Projects Are Ads For Creativity"--An Artist-First Campaign Celebrating Creativity In All Forms

Inviting fans to discover new forms of creativity, Vans puts the artist and their stories at the forefront. Whether it's San Francisco-based Rewina Beshue's colorful paintings that explore themes of time, space and reality, Annabell Lee's vibrant painted pillows that parallel her bold personality, Los Angeles photographer Anthony Acosta's DIY darkroom process or Hong Kong's Start From Zero's disciplined woodworking practice - these artists convey a breadth of creative interpretations that represent a beloved global artist community. It's through their physical tokens of art presented together that a collective beacon of creativity is manifested.

"Instead of creating advertising that talks about creativity, we wanted to use this campaign as a vehicle to showcase true, physical creativity in all of its forms. So we simply enabled creatives all over the world to make things," said Rob Teague, Vans global executive creative director. "Drawings, paintings, music, sculptures, video edits, skate spots, crazy animations, weird surfboards, and things we didn't expect. In place of traditional ads, we as a brand wanted to get out of the way and support a diverse range of people, and their different creative outputs. That's what Vans is all about – to not just talk about creative expression, but to actively champion it through our products, platforms and campaigns."

This ongoing creative journey will live on the Vans website all year long, cultivating a digital hub of global projects that will uplift various artist stories and inspire fans to create their own version of creativity in its purest form. See the full campaign at vans.com/offthewall. To share your own story and join the conversation with Vans, use #OffTheWall on social media.

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors, and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as the Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans' cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, "Off The Wall" Since '66





www.vans.com

youtube.com/vans

instagram.com/vans

facebook.com/vans

twitter.com/vans_66



SOURCE Vans