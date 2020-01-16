Vans Skate Space 198 Now Open

Vans Skate Space 198's design is a true representation of both park and street, with several features inspired by classic New York City skate spots. In addition to features proposed by the local New York City skate community, the brand-new park is designed with a mix of unique materials and textures, making it a truly one-of-a-kind collaborative skate space in the heart of Brooklyn. With a variety of ledges, ramps, pipes, and more, the park is fit for beginners and local pros alike. With Vans Skate Space 198, Vans remains committed to fueling skateboard culture and progression, while providing a local platform for the greater Tri-State area to enjoy.

"We built this space with a skateboarding-first mindset, but as we continue to grow, we want to keep our ear to the ground and listen to what the community wants in order to tailor programming to this neighborhood," said Justin Villano, Vans' senior marketing manager of action sports.

The new park represents another way Vans is investing in local communities and fans to make skateboarding accessible to all. Vans has applied the brand's DIY ethos by opening the space to artists and musicians to enable creative expression throughout the year.

"We designed Vans Skate Space 198 as a space that reflects the unique culture of Brooklyn and the skaters that call New York home," said Zach Sheats, Vans' Americas Brand Marketing Manager, Skateboarding. "Vans has always been dedicated to creative expression within skateboarding and beyond. This is reflected in the new skatepark as the brand has kept local skate and street culture in mind throughout the entire process."

Thursdays

RSVP SESSIONS

2pm – 4pm

4:30pm – 6:30pm

7pm-9pm

Fridays

RSVP SESSIONS

2pm – 4pm

4:30pm – 6:30pm

7pm-9pm

Saturdays & Sundays

12pm – 2pm Grom Session (Kids 6 – 12)

RSVP SESSIONS

2:30pm – 4:30pm

5pm – 7pm

7:30pm – 9:30pm



RSVP sign ups can be found at vans.com/space198

Park Rules

For the safety of our guests, all skaters under the age of 18 must wear a helmet. All participants are required to sign a waiver. Anyone under the age of 18 must have their parent(s) or legal guardian(s) to sign a liability waiver in the presence of a Vans employee or notary. No exceptions.

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as the Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans' cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, "Off The Wall" Since '66

vans.com/skate

youtube.com/vans

facebook.com/vans

Instagram.com/vansskate

twitter.com/vansskate

SOURCE Vans

Related Links

https://www.vans.com/skate

