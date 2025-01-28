Vantaca Announces Four Distinguished Executive Hires, Reinforcing AI-Driven Innovation and Industry-Leading Momentum

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantaca, the leading community association management software provider, is thrilled to announce the addition of four distinguished executives to its team: Tom Arnett as Chief Strategy Officer, John Donnelly III as Chief Revenue Officer, Jackie Christensen as Vice President of Product, and Dan Yacker as Vice President of Partnerships. These strategic hires—along with other recent leadership transitions—underscore Vantaca's commitment to innovation, customer success, and continued growth within a consolidating industry.

Over the past year, Vantaca has expanded its platform to serve more than 5 million doors, achieving over 60% year-over-year growth—a testament to its cutting-edge approach and unwavering dedication to client success. This momentum was further spotlighted in a landmark 2024, which saw the acquisition of HOAI, announced at Vantaca Vision, the company's annual industry conference. With its AI-driven solutions and forward-thinking strategies, Vantaca continues to reshape how CAM companies operate by streamlining accounting, communications, and operational workflows with real-time insights and automation.

Four New Executives Driving Vantaca's Future

Tom Arnett – Chief Strategy Officer

Tom Arnett joins Vantaca with deep expertise in scaling SaaS businesses. He previously served as CEO of Blue Sombrero, guiding the company through multiple acquisitions, and as Chief Customer Officer at MOJO Sports, where he led go-to-market efforts prior to its acquisition. Drawing on his extensive background in strategic growth and business development, Tom will be responsible for driving Vantaca's long-term strategy and market expansion.

John Donnelly III – Chief Revenue Officer

Bringing decades of experience scaling enterprise technology businesses across SaaS, AI, and beyond, John Donnelly has played key roles in six successful liquidity exits (IPO and M&A). Prior to joining Vantaca, he held senior executive roles at DTiQ, Titan Cloud Software, and Brandwatch, where he led global revenue growth, building high-performing sales and marketing organizations. In his CRO position, John will spearhead revenue-generating initiatives to support Vantaca's continued expansion.

Jackie Christensen – Vice President of Product

A seasoned product leader, Jackie Christensen's 18-year career spans startups, non-profits, scale-ups, and publicly traded corporations. She specializes in building and managing cross-functional Agile teams, creating data-driven product strategies, and aligning product roadmaps with business objectives. Reporting to Jeff Beard (Vantaca's CTO now leading both Engineering and Product), Jackie will champion Vantaca's product vision, integrating AI and customer insights to deliver industry-defining solutions.

Dan Yacker – Vice President of Partnerships

With over 30 years of experience in high-tech sales and strategic partnerships, Dan Yacker has built, scaled, and led channel and alliance programs for leading SaaS companies. Skilled in enterprise sales, complex negotiations, and forging transformative alliances, Dan will report to Tom Arnett and expand Vantaca's partner ecosystem—ensuring that management companies benefit from seamless integrations, robust solutions, and collaborative relationships that power their operational excellence.

Leadership Transitions and Strategic Relationships

In addition to these four new hires, Will Davy is transitioning to Vice President of Strategic Relationships, reporting to Ben Currin, CEO of Vantaca. With the community association management industry undergoing consolidation, Will's focus will be on nurturing partnerships that position Vantaca as the go-to strategic player for companies focusing on deepening strategic industry partnerships in a consolidating market.

Continued Momentum and AI-Driven Innovation

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Tom, John, Jackie, and Dan to the Vantaca team," said Ben Currin, CEO of Vantaca. "Their leadership, experience, and passion will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and deliver best-in-class solutions for our customers. Together with Will's transition to VP of Strategic Relationships, we're doubling down on forging industry alliances and delivering AI-powered software that shapes the future of community management."

"As the industry evolves, we're committed to staying on the cutting edge of AI, automation, and data-driven insights," added Jeff Beard, CTO at Vantaca. "Jackie's expertise in agile product development and Dan's track record in building transformative alliances are the perfect complements to our vision of delivering an ever-expanding range of capabilities for our clients."

Tom Arnett, Chief Strategy Officer, remarked: "Our focus is on long-term growth strategies that keep Vantaca at the forefront of a rapidly consolidating market. From acquisitions like HOAi to our annual Vantaca Vision conference, we're making bold moves that underscore our standing as an industry thought leader."

About Vantaca

Vantaca is the community association management industry's premier software and services partner. Trusted by management companies nationwide, Vantaca's modern, AI-enabled platform streamlines accounting, communications, and operational workflows—providing real-time insights and automation that transform how communities are managed. By prioritizing innovation and collaborating closely with customers, Vantaca sets the standard for efficiency, transparency, and superior homeowner experience. For more information, please visit www.vantaca.com.

Media Contact:

Marina Devalia

Chief Marketing Officer, Vantaca

[email protected]

571-201-2530

SOURCE Vantaca LLC