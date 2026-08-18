Vantaca's HOAi Named Client Collaboration Solution of the Year by PropTech Breakthrough Awards

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantaca, an AI-first technology company purpose-built for community association management, announced today that HOAi has been named Client Collaboration Solution of the Year by the 2026 PropTech Breakthrough Awards. The annual program recognizes the top companies, products, and services in the global real estate and property technology industry.

HOAi, Vantaca's agentic AI platform, founded by Haoyu Zha and Zhixuan Lai, has quickly become the most advanced AI system in the industry, executing more than seven million tasks across over 250 management companies to date. HOAi turns customers' back offices into competitive advantages by delivering solutions focused on invoice processing, collections, homeowner communication, financial production, violation management and dozens of additional workflows that previously bogged down employees. The result is a fundamentally different operating model for customers, where management teams are free to focus on what defines great community management: relationships, proactiveness, and the experience of the people living in those communities.

"The companies that move first to embracing AI will learn how to develop an AI-native operating model, which will lead to several years of compounding competitive advantage," said Haoyu Zha, co-founder & CEO, HOAi. "This recognition reflects what our customers are proving every day: when you remove the operational weight from community management, the quality of collaboration between management companies, boards, and residents improves significantly. I was a board member of a community fed up by the technology stack and we are excited to provide a better way for boards and management companies to operate."

When a homeowner submits a maintenance request, they are not focused on the back-office coordination happening behind the scenes. They want to know if someone is solving their problem. When a board reviews financials, they are not evaluating software. They want to trust the numbers on the sheet. When a community manager juggles 30 associations, they are not looking for another tool. They need to find time in the day to get everything done.

HOAi is improving results for management companies so that these customers can provide more time to boards, better service to homeowners, and generate better relationships with vendors. As a result, management companies on Vantaca have broken away from the pack and are outcompeting in virtually every metro market in the United States.

"Thanks to the domain expertise of our customers, we have been able to deploy thousands of unique workflows into hundreds of management companies around the country," said Fields Pierce, Vice President, HOAi. "When our customers inject expertise into a sophisticated AI platform, we are able to deliver remarkably faster response times, more accurate data entry, happier boards, more engaged employees, and healthier communities. We are proud of the millions of tasks that we have delivered to our customers this year and our customers are just getting started in out-competing locally, regionally and nationally."

The PropTech Breakthrough Awards program received thousands of nominations across categories spanning the full real estate technology landscape. Winners are determined through a rigorous evaluation conducted by an independent panel of industry experts, who all agreed with the hundreds of customers using HOAi: that we are in the business of collaborating with management companies to solve real-world problems using AI.

About Vantaca

Vantaca is an AI-first technology company purpose-built for community association management. Serving more than 550 management companies representing over 6.5 million doors across the United States, Vantaca combines intelligent automation, integrated payments, and resident-facing features to elevate community living. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for five consecutive years, Vantaca is uniquely positioned to lead the modernization of community management through operational excellence, agentic AI, and an expanding ecosystem connecting management companies, residents, vendors, and boards.

Vantaca recently introduced HOAi Fleet, the next evolution of its agentic AI suite, at the 2026 CAI Annual Conference. Fleet expands AI coverage of human work from approximately 30 percent today to 90 percent by the end of 2026, alongside new capabilities in Vantaca Vendor and Vantaca Home that further connect the ecosystem between management companies, residents, vendors, and boards.

For more information, visit vantaca.com.

Media Contact:

Ryan Kelly

PR and Communications Director, Vantaca

732.770.5942 | [email protected]

SOURCE Vantaca LLC