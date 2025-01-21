Vantage Announces Appointment of Chelsea B. Law as Northeast Region Distribution Leader

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) today announced the appointment of Chelsea B. Law as Northeast Region Distribution Leader, effective immediately. Chelsea is based in New York and will report to Leanne Berry, Chief Distribution Officer.

As Northeast Region Distribution Leader, Chelsea serves as a member of Vantage's Insurance Distribution team and will be responsible for driving profitable growth with retail and wholesale brokers in the region. Chelsea will work closely with Vantage's underwriting teams to maintain and execute its distribution plan across the Northeast.

"Chelsea brings a wealth of experience in the insurance industry and a deep understanding of the Northeast market," said Leanne. "Her proven ability to build strong market relationships will be invaluable as we continue to expand our regional presence. We are confident that Chelsea will drive sustainable growth, execute our regional strategy, and further increase new business opportunities."

Before joining Vantage, Chelsea was the Northeast Territory Manager of Distribution at Resilience Insurance. As a skilled cyber and insurance professional, she has a demonstrated history and expertise in leveraging relationships to develop and execute distribution strategies and foster relationships with regional brokers.

"I am excited to join Vantage and contribute to the company's growth in the Northeast," said Chelsea. "I look forward to leveraging my expertise to build mutually beneficial relationships with brokers and to help Vantage become a leading specialty insurance carrier in the region."

Vantage's distribution team has grown in response to continued momentum across its ten insurance businesses. In addition to this appointment, Vantage recently welcomed Luigi Gaddini as Central Region Distribution Leader. Luigi will be instrumental in driving growth and efficiency across Vantage's distribution channels. Luigi is a seasoned commercial insurance professional with a background in Property & Casualty, Financial Lines, and Environmental. Prior to joining Vantage, he held various roles at Aon and AIG.

Vantage's 10 insurance businesses include Casualty, Construction, Cyber and E&O, Financial Lines, Healthcare, Large Property, Management Liability, and Political Risk & Credit in the U.S.; and Casualty and Financial & Professional Lines in Bermuda.

For more information, please visit www.vantagerisk.com .

Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) was established in late 2020 as an insurance and reinsurance partner designed for the future. Driven by relentless curiosity, our team of trusted experts provides a fresh perspective on our clients' risks. We add creativity to tech-enabled efficiency and robust analytics to address risks others avoid. Vantage insurance carriers Vantage Risk Ltd., Vantage Risk Assurance Company and Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Company are rated "A-" (Excellent) by AM Best (as of February 2024).

Media Contact

John Flannery, [email protected]

SOURCE Vantage