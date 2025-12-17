Vantage Appoints Steve Robb as Group Chief Financial Officer

Strengthens Financial Leadership as Company Continues to Scale

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. ("Vantage") today announced the appointment of Steve Robb as Group Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. He will report to Greg Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer, and join Vantage's leadership team. Mr. Robb's appointment underscores Vantage's continued growth and commitment to building a resilient, future-ready organization.

As Group CFO, Mr. Robb will lead enterprise-level finance functions across the Vantage group, including financial reporting and control, financial planning & analysis, treasury, investments, and tax. He will serve as a strategic advisor to the CEO and Board, engage with investors, and rating agencies.

Prior to joining Vantage, Mr. Robb served as Chief Financial Officer at Somerset Reinsurance. Before that, he was CFO of AXA XL, following more than two decades in senior finance leadership roles across the enterprise, where he led all financial matters and oversaw risk management and investments. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

"Steve brings incredible experience and a track record of building strong financial teams and operations. He knows how to optimize capital, allowing businesses to grow. His background in global reporting, treasury, and investments is exactly what we need as Vantage further scales and strengthens relationships with our brokers, clients, and investors," said Mr. Hendrick.

"I'm thrilled to join Vantage at such an exciting time. What drew me here is the company's culture and its commitment to using technology and data to make smarter decisions. I look forward to working with Greg and the leadership team to further strengthen the group's strong financial foundation and sustained momentum," said Mr. Robb.

About Vantage Risk

Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) was established in late 2020 as a re/insurance partner designed for the future. Driven by relentless curiosity, our team of trusted experts provides a fresh perspective on our clients' risks. We add creativity to tech-enabled efficiency and robust analytics to address risks others avoid. Vantage operating subsidiaries Vantage Risk Ltd., Vantage Risk Assurance Company and Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Company are rated "A-" (Stable) by AM Best and "A-" (Stable) by S&P Global Ratings.

Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman, global investment firms with deep experience in the re/insurance industry, are lead investors in Vantage.

Additional information about Vantage can be found at www.vantagerisk.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vantagerisk. For the latest AM Best Credit Rating information, access www.ambest.com. For the latest S&P Global Rating information, access www.spglobal.com. These references with additional information about Vantage have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

