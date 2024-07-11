Vantage Announces Appointment of Leanne Berry as Chief Distribution Officer

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) today announced the appointment of Leanne Berry as Chief Distribution Officer, effective immediately. She will report to Alex Blanco, Insurance Chief Executive.

Leanne will oversee all aspects of Vantage's specialty insurance distribution strategy to support the organization's sustained growth trajectory further. She will be responsible for building greater market awareness, strengthening key partner and client relationships, and originating new business in close collaboration with underwriting leaders.

"Vantage has expansive relationships with all leading Wholesale and Retail brokers, a testament to our laser-focus on speed-to-the-trade," said Alex. "I'm confident that Leanne will continue to increase our considerable momentum. She is driven to develop new broker and client relationships, strengthen existing ones, and drive strategic opportunities. Together with our underwriters, she'll deliver the exceptional support for which Vantage has come to be known," he added.

Leanne has a long track record of success in specialty insurance and is well-versed across multiple distribution channels. Before joining Vantage as Central Region Distribution Leader in 2023, Leanne was Vice President of Business Development at Arch Insurance Group. Previously, she held various Distribution and Marketing leadership roles at AIG. Leanne started her career at Andersen Consulting (now Accenture).

"Vantage's declaration that 'we see risk differently' extends to our brokers and clients. We're putting our deep network of relationships, analytics, and technology to work and delivering unparalleled value for them. Simply put, we know how to do this right," said Leanne. "I'm excited to expand my role and build on our commitment to the mutual success of Vantage, our partners, and clients."

About Vantage

Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) was established in late 2020 as an insurance and reinsurance partner designed for the future. Driven by relentless curiosity, our team of trusted experts provides a fresh perspective on our clients' risks. We add creativity to tech-enabled efficiency and robust analytics to address risks others avoid. Vantage insurance carriers Vantage Risk Ltd., Vantage Risk Assurance Company and Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Company are rated "A-" (Excellent) by AM Best (as of February 2024).

Additional information about Vantage can be found at www.vantagerisk.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vantagerisk.

