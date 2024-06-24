Vantage Announces Appointment of Todd Link as Chief Financial Officer

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) today announced the appointment of Todd Link as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. He will report to Greg Hendrick, CEO of Vantage Group Holdings and join the group's leadership team.

Todd will oversee all aspects of Vantage's financial operations, including accounting, financial planning and analysis, and investments.

Greg expressed his enthusiasm for Todd's appointment, stating, "We are excited to welcome Todd to the Vantage team, and we see his appointment as a strategic move that will further strengthen our financial operations. His extensive experience, strategic vision, and successful background in leading financial operations for insurance and financial institutions will be instrumental as we further accelerate our sustained growth."

Todd brings a wealth of experience to Vantage, with a distinguished career spanning thirty years in the insurance and financial industries. Todd has a proven track record of success in property and fund accounting and other finance functions, including valuations and performance reporting. He joined Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance at its inception, holding roles including Global Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Berkshire Hathaway, Todd was Chief Financial Officer of Lexington Insurance. His most recent role was as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Beacon Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm.

"I am thrilled to bring my industry experience to Vantage at such a pivotal time in the company's growth trajectory. I believe in the power of collaboration and am eager to work alongside the talented team to develop innovative solutions and navigate the ever-evolving risk landscape," said Todd.

About Vantage

Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) was established in late 2020 as an insurance and reinsurance partner designed for the future. Driven by relentless curiosity, our team of trusted experts provides a fresh perspective on our clients' risks. We add creativity to tech-enabled efficiency and robust analytics to address risks others avoid. Vantage operating subsidiaries Vantage Risk Ltd., Vantage Risk Assurance Company and Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Company are rated "A-" (Excellent) by AM Best (as of February 2024).

Additional information about Vantage can be found at www.vantagerisk.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vantagerisk . These references with additional information about Vantage have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

