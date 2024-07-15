Vantage Group Appoints Karen Ali Chief Operating Officer at JFK Millennium Partners

Ali Joins the Senior Leadership Team Managing Terminal 7 and Developing a New World-Class Terminal 6 at JFK Airport

QUEENS, N.Y., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Group today announced the appointment of Karen Ali as Chief Operating Officer at JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), the Vantage-led company selected by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) to manage JFK Terminal 7 and lead the development and operation of a new JFK Terminal 6, part of the PANYNJ's $19 billion transformation of JFK airport. Ali joins Vantage's senior leadership team at JFK with nearly 20 years of experience in operations management, project leadership, and business transformation across a range of sectors, including aviation.

Reporting to Steve Thody, CEO of JMP, Ali will develop and deliver a world-class plan that prioritizes operational excellence, guest experience, and financial performance at the existing Terminal 7, and at the new Terminal 6 when its first gates open to passengers in 2026. Key responsibilities include leading the delivery of outstanding safety, security and operational performance, delivering an exceptional and seamless experience to all project stakeholders, maximizing commercial revenue through aeronautical and non-aeronautical programs, and implementing processes and driving metrics for JMP and its partners.

"It's an exciting time to join our Vantage Group-JMP team as we enter a pivotal stage in T6's development while continuing to manage a very active and thriving Terminal 7 operation," said Steve Thody, CEO, JFK Millennium Partners. "Karen's extensive experience in operations management and business growth are an excellent fit for our $4.2 bn T6 transformation, and we couldn't be happier to have her onboard."

"We warmly welcome Karen into her new role as COO at Vantage's latest airport terminal transformation," said George Casey, Vantage Group Chair and CEO, and Board Chair, JFK Millennium Partners. "Karen joins a growing and dynamic group of seasoned senior leaders that are transforming transportation experiences at Vantage Group's airport terminals, in the New York market and beyond."

"I am excited to join the Vantage and JFK Millennium Partners team as we create a world-class new Terminal 6 at JFK," said Karen Ali, Chief Operating Officer, JFK Millennium Partners. "I look forward to contributing to the existing operational excellence and creating innovative guest experiences that will become hallmarks of our future 1.2 million square foot terminal."

A key member of JMP's senior leadership team, Karen will oversee terminal operations, customer experience, budget and capital projects, risk management, and people leadership. She will also serve as a critical liaison during the Terminal 6 construction phase, collaborating with capital development and construction teams to ensure a smooth transition from old to new facilities, including coordination, testing, commissioning, and implementation.

An accomplished senior professional, Ali has held various senior management positions over nearly a decade-long period at WestJet, including Regional Operations Manager for the airline's international operations which included the New York airports. Additionally, as Director of Operations for Lynx Air, Ali implemented and oversaw all systems, processes, workflows, and procedures during the airline's start-up phase. Ali most recently was COO at Avi & Co., a luxury watch retailer, where she led ecommerce, logistics, sales, and marketing strategies, increasing profitability and business performance.

About Vantage Group

Vantage Group is a global leader in airport and transportation investment, development, management, and advisory services. Since 1994, Vantage's corporate and network-wide team has managed an award-winning portfolio, building strong partnerships that integrate global expertise and local know-how to solve complex transportation challenges at every network location. Over three decades, Vantage has built a track record of creating customized solutions to transform airports and transportation centers that benefit the passengers, stakeholders, and communities they serve. Vantage is a wholly owned strategic platform of Investcorp Corsair Infrastructure Partners for capital deployment in the airport and transportation sectors. Visit vantagegroup.com to learn more.

About JFK Terminal 6

Currently under construction at John F. Kennedy International Airport, and part of the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey's $19 billion redevelopment of JFK airport, Terminal 6 is being developed in two phases, with the first five gates opening in early 2026 and construction completion expected by 2028. New York City-inspired retail, dining options and amenities totaling nearly 100,000 square feet will create a unique New York sense of place. Terminal 6 airlines and their passengers will enjoy a boutique-style, world-class terminal that is digital-first, efficient and full of the latest passenger conveniences, technology and amenities, including:

10 gates, of which nine will accommodate widebody aircraft

Less than 5 minute average walking distance from the TSA security screening exit to gates

State-of-the-art automated baggage system, customs/border control facilities, and the latest TSA screening technologies

One of the longest departures curbs at JFK, with airline-branded passenger drop-off zones

Up to five airline lounges, in addition to a new arrivals lounge

Digital concierge services

A new ground transportation center

A curated collection of New York City -inspired artwork featuring local and international artists, curated by the Public Art Fund in partnership with JMP and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

Sustainably-sourced building materials, rooftop solar power, and energy efficient systems and operating practices throughout the Terminal

Sustainability certifications for LEED (silver or gold), Envision and SITES underway

About JFK Millennium Partners

Terminal 6 is an award-winning public-private partnership between the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners – a consortium that includes Vantage Group, an industry leading investor, developer and manager of award-winning global transportation projects, including LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B; American Triple I, a certified minority-owned investor, owner, developer, and manager of infrastructure assets; RXR, an innovative New York real estate investor and developer; and JetBlue Airways, New York's hometown airline. When complete, Terminal 6 will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on JFK International Airport's north side. For more information, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/jmp-terminal6/

