Vantage Markets Recognized at the Global Brands Magazine Awards 2025

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets is honored to announce its recognition at the Global Brands Magazine (GBM) Awards 2025, where it has been acknowledged for – "Best CFD Broker, APAC 2025" and "Best Forex Affiliate Program, Global 2025".

These awards highlight Vantage's commitment to developing innovative solutions and fostering strong partnerships in the financial markets.

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a leading publication dedicated to recognizing excellence across industries. Now in its 13th edition, the GBM Awards celebrate brands that have demonstrated outstanding performance, exceptional service, and a visionary approach in their respective sectors.

The Forex Awards, conducted annually by GBM, aim to highlight brokers that deliver best-in-class trading experiences, technological advancements, and superior customer service. A dedicated external research team was responsible for evaluating the nominees, with Vantage standing out for its remarkable commitment to quality, branding, and innovation in the forex and CFD trading space.

The acknowledgment for "Best CFD Broker, APAC 2025" underscores Vantage's efforts to enhance its trading environment, technological infrastructure, and educational resources to support traders of all levels.

Vantage's focus on low-latency execution, competitive spreads, multi-asset trading, and exceptional customer support has made it a recognized broker, providing seamless, transparent, and efficient trading experience.

The recognition for "Best Forex Affiliate Program, Global 2025" highlights Vantage's dedication to creating rewarding partnerships with affiliates. Through its affiliate program, Vantage offers partners:

Competitive commission structures that aim to optimize earning potential

Advanced tracking and reporting tools for full transparency

Comprehensive marketing support

A dedicated affiliate management team supporting our partners

Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets, shared his thoughts on this recognition: "These acknowledgments from Global Brands Magazine reflect our commitment to excellence in both trading and partnerships. We strive to offer our clients a high-quality trading environment and to provide our affiliates with effective tools and support to grow their businesses. This recognition inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and service in the financial markets."

With these new acknowledgments, Vantage reaffirms its dedication to providing traders with cutting-edge solutions, transparency, and a client-first approach. As the company continues to develop globally, it remains focused on enhancing its offerings, fostering strong partnerships, and maintaining high standards in the forex and CFD industry.

For more details on Vantage's award-winning services and partnership programs, visit Vantage Markets.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

Important Notice: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation of Vantage's services in any jurisdiction where Vantage is not authorized to operate. Vantage's services may not be available in all regions, and are subject to local regulatory requirements. Before engaging with our services, please consult your local regulations to ensure eligibility.

RISK WARNING: CFD trading carries significant risks. You could lose more than your initial investment.

