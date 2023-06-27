Vantage Risk Formalizes Board of Directors with New Appointments

News provided by

Vantage

27 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) has named two accomplished financial services executives as independent directors.

Caroline Foulger, a longtime advisor to insurance companies and financial institutions, and W. Dave Dowrich, Chief Financial Officer at TIAA, have joined the Vantage board.

Continue Reading

During her career, Mrs. Foulger led the insurance practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers Bermuda. She has also held several board positions in the financial services industry.

In addition to his role at TIAA, Mr. Dowrich has held numerous executive leadership roles at leading financial services organizations, including Prudential Financial, American International Group, and Goldman Sachs.

Vantage's Non-Executive Chairman Constantine "Dinos" Lordanou said: "Since Vantage was launched in 2020, the company has matured and continues to gain momentum. Now is the right time to bring on additional expert advisors who will help guide Vantage to achieve its potential."

In addition to Lordanou, Vantage's founding directors are: Greg Hendrick, Vantage's Chief Executive Officer; Brian Schreiber, Managing Director and Head of Carlyle Insurance Solutions at Carlyle; and Hunter Philbrick, Partner at Hellman & Friedman.

Also formally joining the Vantage board are additional representatives from Vantage's lead investors: James F. Burr and Jitij Dwivedi, Managing Directors at Carlyle; and Adam Halpern-Leistner, Director at Hellman & Friedman.

Hendrick added: "Vantage was founded on the idea of building a data-empowered underwriting company that sees risk differently. We are fortunate to have outstanding talent across our businesses and exceptional advisors."

"We are delighted to bring on Caroline and Dave as independent directors, and we welcome Jitij, Jim, and Adam to our board. Their expertise will help Vantage continue to grow as a leading market for complex specialty risks," Hendrick said.

About Vantage
Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) was established in late 2020 as an insurance and reinsurance partner designed for the future. Driven by relentless curiosity, our team of trusted experts provides a fresh perspective on our clients' risks. We add creativity to tech-enabled efficiency and robust analytics to address risks others avoid. Vantage operating subsidiaries Vantage Risk Ltd., Vantage Risk Assurance Company and Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Company are rated "A-"; (Excellent) by AM Best. Carlyle and Hellman &Friedman, global investment firms with deep experience in the re/insurance industry, are lead investors in Vantage.

Additional information about Vantage can be found at www.vantagerisk.com 

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vantagerisk. These references with additional information about Vantage have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Media Contact
John Flannery, [email protected]com

SOURCE Vantage

Also from this source

Vantage Risk Names Brian Steinhoff as Senior Vice President, Property Catastrophe

Vantage lance un programme de fidélisation pour rendre le trading plus gratifiant pour les clients

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.