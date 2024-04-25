Vantage Risk Introduces U.S. Large Property Insurance

Supports Middle Market & Corporate Clients

Offers Primary and Excess

Available on a Non-Admitted Basis

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) launched today its U.S. Large Property offering through its U.S. insurance subsidiaries, further extending the company's insurance capabilities for its brokers and clients.

Vantage's new U.S. Large Property team builds on the group's existing property expertise and sustained portfolio growth. Designed to serve a broad range of middle market and corporate clients, U.S. Large Property will include primary and excess coverages and will be available nationwide on a non-admitted basis.

"By leveraging industry-leading technology and analytics, we're accelerating our decision-making to the benefit of our brokers and clients," said Nicole Perrault, Head of Property. "David BurtonPerry will lead underwriting for Large Property. I'm confident in David's expertise, his vision for our underwriting strategies and dedication to the markets that we serve," Ms. Perrault added.

U.S. Large Property is one of Vantage's 10 insurance businesses, including Casualty, Construction, Cyber and E&O, Financial Lines, Healthcare, Management Liability, and Political Risk & Credit in the U.S.; and Casualty and Financial & Professional Lines in Bermuda.

About Vantage

Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) was established in late 2020 as an insurance and reinsurance partner designed for the future. Driven by relentless curiosity, our team of trusted experts provides a fresh perspective on our clients' risks. We add creativity to tech-enabled efficiency and robust analytics to address risks others avoid. Vantage operating subsidiaries Vantage Risk Ltd., Vantage Risk Assurance Company and Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Company are rated "A-" (Excellent) by AM Best (as of February 2024).

Additional information about Vantage can be found at www.vantagerisk.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vantagerisk .

