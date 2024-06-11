Vantage Risk Introduces U.S. Primary Cyber Insurance

Blends Cyber and Tech E&O

Offers up to $10M in capacity

Targeting clients with $3 billion and below in revenue

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) today announced that it is underwriting U.S. primary cyber insurance through its U.S. insurance subsidiaries, offering up to USD 10 million in capacity. The new cyber coverage further accelerates the company's sustained portfolio growth and extends its U.S. and Bermuda insurance capabilities for its brokers and clients.

Driven by market demand and increasingly complex cyber risks, Vantage introduced excess cyber insurance capabilities in the U.S. and Bermuda in 2022. Vantage's new U.S. primary offering is designed to protect a wide range of industries with a focus on the Technology industry sector. The primary offering brings specialized claims expertise, and attack response services in addition to a deep understanding of E&O exposures and how best to structure solutions in an evolving risk environment. Coverage is for both 1st and 3rd party costs, including technology E&O, media, network security, and privacy liability, data breach notifications and credit monitoring, forensics and investigations, business interruption, data recovery and repair, regulatory fines and penalties, and extortion threats. Vantage partners with leading specialists to offer incident response services that help insureds mitigate risk and rapidly recover from an event, including call center monitoring, forensic accounting, forensic incident response, public relations, and more.

"Cyber risk is rapidly evolving and demands stable, long-term partnerships for effective risk management," said Juliet White, Head of Cyber and Professions Errors & Omissions. "Our team of experts is ready to meet the opportunity head-on. We're excited to extend our capabilities into primary cyber and provide the protection that our clients need to grow their businesses." Ms. White added.

U.S. Cyber and E&O one of Vantage's 10 insurance businesses, including Casualty, Construction, Financial Lines, Healthcare, Large Property, Management Liability, and Political Risk & Credit in the U.S.; and Casualty and Financial & Professional Lines in Bermuda.

For more information, please visit www.vantagerisk.com.

About Vantage

Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) was established in late 2020 as an insurance and reinsurance partner designed for the future. Driven by relentless curiosity, our team of trusted experts provides a fresh perspective on our clients' risks. We add creativity to tech-enabled efficiency and robust analytics to address risks others avoid. Vantage operating subsidiaries Vantage Risk Ltd., Vantage Risk Assurance Company and Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Company are rated "A-" (Excellent) by AM Best (as of February 2024).

Additional information about Vantage can be found at www.vantagerisk.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vantagerisk. These references with additional information about Vantage have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

SOURCE Vantage