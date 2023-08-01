Vantage Risk Names U.S. Insurance Distribution Leaders

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage Risk) announced today the appointments of Dan Reichert as Vice President, West Distribution Leader and Leanne Berry as Vice President, Central Distribution Leader for their U.S. Insurance operations, effective immediately. Mr. Reichert is based in California and Ms. Berry is based in Illinois, both reporting to Dane Lopes, Vantage Risk's Chief Commercial Officer, Insurance.

Mr. Reichert and Ms. Berry will be key points of contact for Vantage Risk's U.S. brokers and clients, helping to address their specialty insurance needs. They will support the organization's sustained, profitable specialty insurance growth by building greater market awareness and connectivity and originating new business opportunities for Vantage Risk's U.S. underwriters.

"We've been embraced by the insurance market for more than our capacity. After a few short years, we trade with all leading Wholesale and Retail brokers in a meaningful way. That's a testament to our top talent, responsiveness, specialty insurance solutions, and focus on speed-to-the-trade," said Mr. Lopes, commenting on the appointments. "Dan and Leanne will increase our momentum while further strengthening our business relationships in the U.S. West and U.S. Central regions. I'm confident that their experience, strong market relationships, and proximity will lead to exceptional support for our brokers and clients."

Mr. Reichert joins Vantage from AIG where he held distribution leadership roles in the southwest.  He holds a bachelor's degree from Missouri State University. Prior to Vantage, Ms. Berry was at Arch Insurance.  She holds a Bachelor of Science from Northwestern University.

About Vantage
Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) was established in late 2020 as an insurance and reinsurance partner designed for the future. Driven by relentless curiosity, our team of trusted experts provides a fresh perspective on our clients' risks. We add creativity to tech-enabled efficiency and robust analytics to address risks others avoid. Vantage operating subsidiaries Vantage Risk Ltd., Vantage Risk Assurance Company and Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Company are rated "A-" (Excellent) by AM Best.

Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman, global investment firms with deep experience in the re/insurance industry, are lead investors in Vantage.

Additional information about Vantage can be found at www.vantagerisk.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vantagerisk. These references with additional information about Vantage have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Media Contact
John Flannery, [email protected]

SOURCE Vantage

