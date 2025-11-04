Vantage Risk Strengthens Leadership Team, Reinforcing Momentum in Partnership Capital and ILS

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) today announced a series of strategic leadership promotions across its Reinsurance division and Partnership Capital platform, emphasizing the company's talent depth and ongoing momentum in its private, collateralized Insurance-Linked Securities (ILS) business.

The promotions reflect Vantage's significant bench strength as the company's Partnership Capital platform completes the deployment of $1.5 billion in investor capital for the 2025 underwriting year—a clear signal of investor confidence and continued growth.

Reinsurance

Josh Hall has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Head of Property Catastrophe (pending Bermuda immigration approval), recognizing his leadership and expertise in managing complex risk portfolios. In this expanded role, Mr. Hall will oversee property catastrophe underwriting and guide portfolio development aligned with investor risk tolerance.

Partnership Capital

Brant Loucks has been promoted to Managing Director, Partnership Capital & ILS, where he will continue to grow Vantage's platform and support its development into new lines of business. His broader leadership in operational strategy will be instrumental in streamlining investor onboarding, strengthening reporting capabilities, and ensuring seamless portfolio execution.

"These promotions reflect the depth of underwriting talent in Bermuda combined with the operational strength delivered by the broader Vantage organization in support of our Partnership Capital platform," said Chris McKeown, Chief Executive Officer, Reinsurance, ILS, and Innovation. "Josh, Alikeh, Brant, and Brent each bring a sharp focus and proven capability to their roles. Their leadership will help us build on the $4.5 billion of aggregate capital we've deployed since 2023 and continue delivering the disciplined performance and transparency that investors value."

Mr. Hall, who joined Vantage in 2021, has extensive experience in property catastrophe underwriting and portfolio construction.

"Our approach is grounded in understanding investor goals and building portfolios that reflect their strategies," said Mr. Hall. "We've earned trust by delivering customized products and structures that bring value to clients and deliver returns to our investors. I look forward to continuing that work and deepening our impact."

Mr. Loucks added, "Our Partnership Capital platform continues to grow meaningfully. Our investors rely on us to deliver institutional-grade service with clarity and precision. I'm excited to continue scaling the platform and deepening the relationships that drive its success."

Since joining Vantage in 2024, Mr. Loucks has played a key role in enhancing operational infrastructure and investor engagement across the platform.

These promotions align with Vantage's long-term strategy of investing in talent and delivering consistent performance across market cycles.

