Vantage Strengthens Insurance Leadership Team Announces Appointment of Kelly Bellitti as Chief Pricing and Portfolio Actuary and David Valzania as Chief Underwriting Officer

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) strengthens its Insurance leadership team today, announcing the appointment of Kelly Bellitti as Chief Pricing and Portfolio Actuary and David Valzania as Chief Underwriting Officer, effective immediately. David joins Kelly on Vantage's Insurance leadership team, and both will report to Alex Blanco, Insurance Chief Executive.

In her expanded role, Kelly will have strategic oversight of Vantage's insurance portfolio management and continue to lead its insurance pricing actuary team. She will strengthen portfolio underwriting strategies in conjunction with underwriting leaders and in alignment with business goals. Working closely with the company's Data, Analytics and Technology team, Kelly will drive data-empowered underwriting and portfolio management.

Vantage strengthens its leadership; appoints a new Chief Pricing and Portfolio Actuary and Chief Underwriting Officer. Post this

Kelly joined Vantage as Senior Vice President, Chief Pricing Actuary of Insurance in 2021. She previously held multiple leadership roles at AXA XL, most recently as Global Head of Financial Lines and Cyber Pricing. Kelly began her career at Transatlantic Reinsurance and Guy Carpenter. She is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

In his role, David will ensure the overall alignment of Vantage's insurance and underwriting strategies. He will work closely with the group's insurance leadership to support efficiencies and profitability and lead underwriting policy making, standards and governance.

David joins Vantage from Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance where he was Senior Vice President of Multinational. Before Berkshire, David was at AIG, where he held several senior management roles, including President and CEO of the company's Bermuda division. Before AIG, David was a Senior Vice President at Marsh.

"I am thrilled to welcome David to our team, alongside Kelly and our capable insurance leaders. David's and Kelly's extensive experience and proven track records will be instrumental in driving Vantage's ten specialty insurance businesses to continue to grow and succeed. Both Kelly's and David's roles are aligned with further building our sustained profitability," said Alex. "Kelly's broader responsibilities reflect her accomplishments and ability to make a larger impact. Combined with David's underwriting expertise, they will be a powerful force in achieving our strategic goals." Alex added.

For more information, please visit www.vantagerisk.com.

Follow Vantage Risk on LinkedIn.

About Vantage

Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) was established in late 2020 as an insurance and reinsurance partner designed for the future. Driven by relentless curiosity, our team of trusted experts provides a fresh perspective on our clients' risks. We add creativity to tech-enabled efficiency and robust analytics to address risks others avoid. Vantage insurance carriers Vantage Risk Ltd., Vantage Risk Assurance Company and Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Company are rated "A-" (Excellent) by AM Best (as of February 2024).

Additional information about Vantage can be found at www.vantagerisk.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vantagerisk. These references with additional information about Vantage have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Media Contact

John Flannery, [email protected]

SOURCE Vantage