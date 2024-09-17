Vantage Strengthens Leadership: Promotes Lila Granda to Head of Political Risk and Credit

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) today announced the promotion of Lila Granda as Head of Political Risk and Credit (PRC). Effective immediately, she will join the group's Insurance leadership team and report to Alex Blanco, Insurance Chief Executive.

As Head of PRC, Lila will assume leadership responsibilities for the respective team and oversee the group's PRC portfolio, ensuring discipline, diversification, and consistent application of PRC underwriting strategy and risk appetite. She is also the senior risk manager of Political Risk and Credit.

"We're delighted to announce Lila's promotion to Head of Political Risk and Credit," Alex stated. "She has been a valuable team member, and her extensive experience and deep understanding of the global political landscape have been instrumental to our success. We're confident that she will lead our team to new heights, continue to help our clients navigate today's dynamic risk environment, and further build our momentum toward sustained profitability."

Lila joined Vantage in 2021 as a Political Risk & Credit - Senior Risk Manager. She has over 20 years of experience in underwriting and managing risks in the Credit and Political risk insurance industry. She has held senior positions at Zurich and the US Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), now known as the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). At Zurich, Lila served as the Technical Underwriting Director for Credit and Political Risk, where she played a crucial role in risk appetite and underwriting strategy development, portfolio monitoring and analysis, and expanding regional offices. At OPIC, Lila held several roles, including International Economist, Insurance Officer for Eastern Europe & Former Soviet Union, Insurance Officer for Latin America & Caribbean, and Regional Manager of Latin America & Caribbean. In early 2024, she was nominated to become the chair of the Medium/Long-Term export credit panel at the Berne Union, the leading global association of the export credit and investment insurance industry.

"I am thrilled to take on this role at Vantage," said Lila. "As the global political landscape continues to evolve, it's more important than ever to have a deep understanding of the risks and opportunities it presents. I look forward to leading our team in providing our clients with the insights and solutions they need to navigate this complex environment."

