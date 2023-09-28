VANTAGE® TO FEATURE NEW PRODUCTS AT THE HERCULES ORION CONFERENCE

News provided by

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

28 Sep, 2023, 13:33 ET

Vantage will present its complete range of surface treatment solutions for the military and defense market at the Hercules Orion Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, October 16 – 19, 2023.  Company representatives from the Surface Treatment Technologies business will be available at Booth 70 at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center.

DEERFIELD, Ill., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage, a leading manufacturer and global supplier of formulated cleaning products and surface treatments for the aerospace and defense market, will present key innovations at the Hercules Orion Conference (Booth 70) in Atlanta, Georgia on October 16 – 19, 2023.

Company representatives from its specialist Surface Treatment Technologies business will showcase several recently launched products including BTR-130 Belly Tape Remover. This ready-to-use, pH neutral solution is a thickened blend of solvents engineered to remove aircraft belly tape. 

"As a leading global supplier of process cleaning solutions, coating removers and other surface treatments for aerospace for more than 30 years, we are excited to showcase our new portfolio innovations that meet the needs of the C-130 communities during this year's HOC Conference," says Jan Tinge, Executive Vice President, Performance Solutions. "Our products have been proven to be effective on C-130 aircraft for many years, and we are delighted we can continue to innovate and remain ahead of industry trends as we develop progressive solutions for their operators."

The Company will feature other key products which include:

iSAP 311 Inhibited Surface Adhesion Promoter – An advanced non-chromated surface pre-treatment engineered to provide both adhesion promotion and corrosion resistance before the application of multi-layered paint system stack-ups.

B&B™ 9095 Aircraft Paint Remover – A highly thickened, low-odor hydrogen peroxide activated paint remover effective at removing multiple paint layers including chromated and non-chromated primers and topcoats. It is ready-to-use, clings to both vertical and inverted surfaces and offers an 18-month shelf life. 

iTPC™ 37 Inhibited Temporary Protective Coating Remover – This inhibited, water-based cleaning solution is formulated to remove strippable temporary protective coatings (TPCs). It comes ready-to-use and is safe on both painted and unpainted aircraft surfaces, acrylics, polycarbonates and elastomers.  

About Vantage Surface Treatment Technologies:  Solutions for Every Surface.  

As a global supplier of qualified cleaning and surface preparation solutions, Vantage Surface Treatment Technologies supports its customers with a complete range of surface treatment products for the aerospace, defense, electronics and precision cleaning industries. Through a process-driven, consultative and collaborative approach, the business helps its customers meet and exceed goals for profitability, quality and environmental, health and safety standards. Learn more at: vantagesurfacetreatment.com or contact [email protected] for more information. 

™ or ® Trademark of Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc. ("Vantage") or a subsidiary of Vantage.

Media contact:

Louise Adhikari
Vice President, Public Affairs & Communications
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 312 863 0798

SOURCE Vantage Specialty Chemicals

Also from this source

VANTAGE® TO FEATURE NOSE TO TAIL SURFACE TREATMENT SOLUTIONS AT MRO EUROPE

Vantage® Launches "Effortless Color" Formulation Collection for Multifunctional Color Cosmetic Essentials

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.